DHD#10 Hosting COVID-19/Flu Vaccination Pop-Up Clinics

The American Red Cross declared a National Blood Crisis for the first time in its history, as their inventory is at an all-time low. “We just need blood, we need to get it to hospitals and to patients that need it,” said American Red Cross Regional Communications Director Meghan Lehman. “Anyone that can give blood at this point, or has never given blood, might consider it. This is the time to go out and donate blood.”

CHARITIES ・ 2 HOURS AGO