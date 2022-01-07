ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manistee, MI

DHD#10 Hosting COVID-19/Flu Vaccination Pop-Up Clinics

By 9and10news Site Staff
 4 days ago
District Health Department #10 (DHD#10) is hosting four COVID-19/flu vaccination pop-up clinics in Lake and Manistee Counties.

The pop-up clinics are scheduled between Jan. 12-25.

The cost for the seasonal flu vaccine without insurance is $37. High dose and preservative-free flu shots are available for $46. The COVID-19 vaccine is free. DHD#10 asks the you bring your insurance cards and your driver’s license with you.

Lake Osceola State Bank

790 Michigan Ave., Baldwin 49304

January 12

1 p.m. – 4 p.m.

MR Products Inc.

16612 Russo Dr., Copemish 49625

January 12

1 p.m. – 3 p.m.

Little River Casino Resort

2700 Orchard Hwy., Manistee 9660

January 19

7 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Kaleva Norman Dickson Schools

4400 N. High Bride Rd., Brethren 49619

January 25

3:3o p.m. – 5:30 p.m.

*Clinic doors will not open until after school dismissal at 3:30 p.m.

9&10 News

WATCH: Health Department & Munson COVID-19 Updates

Michigan is dealing with a record number of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations. The state health department will give a coronavirus update on Tuesday. You can watch at 10:45 a.m. on 9&10 News Plus on the free VUit app. Also Tuesday, Munson Healthcare will be giving an update. You can watch...
9&10 News

American Red Cross Declares National Blood Crisis

The American Red Cross declared a National Blood Crisis for the first time in its history, as their inventory is at an all-time low. “We just need blood, we need to get it to hospitals and to patients that need it,” said American Red Cross Regional Communications Director Meghan Lehman. “Anyone that can give blood at this point, or has never given blood, might consider it. This is the time to go out and donate blood.”
9&10 News

Adopt-A-Pet Tuesday: Crystal, Rugger & Jasmine

It’s Adopt-A-Pet Tuesday on Michigan this Morning!. This week we have Crystal, Jasmine, and Rugger — just three of Northern Michigan’s many great, adoptable animals waiting for a loving family to take them home. First we have Crystal. Crystal is a small female eskimo dog mix. She’s...
9&10 News

Kaleva Norman Dickson Schools Lifts Mask Requirement

Kaleva Norman Dickson Schools has lifted its mask requirement. During Monday’s board of education meeting, members voted 3-2 in favor of a mask requirement. However, because only five of the seven members of the board of education were present for Monday’s meeting, a consensus was not reached and the school district has moved back to its original policy of not requiring masks.
9&10 News

TCAPS Reinstating Universal Mask Mandate

Traverse City Area Public Schools is dealing with a staffing shortage, causing some schools to close for several days. On Monday night during a TCAPS meeting, members discussed staffing shortage problems. The school board voted to reinstate universal masking mandates starting Wednesday. This means face masks will be required indoors...
9&10 News

DHD#10 Cancels Ludington COVID-19 Testing Clinic Due to Weather

District Health Department #10 (DHD#10) has canceled Friday’s COVID-19 testing clinic at Harbor View Marina in Ludington due to inclement weather. The Mason County clinic will resume testing on Sunday. For general questions for DHD#10, you can email the department at info@dhd10.org or call 888-217-3904. For COVID-19 related questions,...
9&10 News

Kingsley Librarians Donate Funds to Help Pay for Water Bills

Librarians in Kingsley are helping their community. More than $500 have been given anonymously by librarians to pay for people’s water bills. While some utility bills suspended during the COVID-19 pandemic, but debt remained. The village says it’s incredibly helpful to people who may be struggling to keep up....
9&10 News

Home COVID Tests to be Covered by Insurers Starting Saturday

WASHINGTON (AP) — Starting Saturday, private health insurers will be required to cover up to eight home COVID-19 tests per month for people on their plans. The Biden administration announced the change Monday as it looks to lower costs and make testing for the virus more convenient amid rising frustrations.
9&10 News

9&10 News

Traverse City, MI
A CBS affiliate, WWTV | WFUP 9&10 News brings viewers in northern Michigan 7 hours of local news every weekday plus one hour over the weekend. We cover the news, weather and community happenings in 33 counties in the northern lower part of Michigan, ranging from the middle of Michigan to the tip of the mitt, including three (3) counties in the eastern Upper Peninsula. We broadcast 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

