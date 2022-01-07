DHD#10 Hosting COVID-19/Flu Vaccination Pop-Up Clinics
District Health Department #10 (DHD#10) is hosting four COVID-19/flu vaccination pop-up clinics in Lake and Manistee Counties.
The pop-up clinics are scheduled between Jan. 12-25.
The cost for the seasonal flu vaccine without insurance is $37. High dose and preservative-free flu shots are available for $46. The COVID-19 vaccine is free. DHD#10 asks the you bring your insurance cards and your driver’s license with you.
Lake Osceola State Bank
790 Michigan Ave., Baldwin 49304
January 12
1 p.m. – 4 p.m.
MR Products Inc.
16612 Russo Dr., Copemish 49625
January 12
1 p.m. – 3 p.m.
Little River Casino Resort
2700 Orchard Hwy., Manistee 9660
January 19
7 a.m. – 2 p.m.
Kaleva Norman Dickson Schools
4400 N. High Bride Rd., Brethren 49619
January 25
3:3o p.m. – 5:30 p.m.
*Clinic doors will not open until after school dismissal at 3:30 p.m.
