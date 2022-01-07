ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Bindi Irwin's New Tattoos Pay Tribute to 'Family, Purpose, & Unconditional Love'

By Arielle Tschinkel
SheKnows
SheKnows
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mKeZ1_0dfXIa7E00

Getting a tattoo is always a big deal, but in Bindi Irwin ’s case, the decision to get inked was inspired by some of the most important people in her life. The mom-of-one shared the sweetest photo of her brand-new designs on Instagram , revealing the poignant meaning behind both in a heartfelt caption.

Sharing two photos of her gorgeous baby girl, Grace Warrior admiring mom’s new ink, Bindi unveiled a forearm tattoo that reads “graceful warrior” next to an outline of an alligator, written in her late father Steve Irwin ’s handwriting, as well as a wedding ring tattoo on her left finger. In her caption, the mom opened up about the “empowering artwork.”

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Bindi Irwin (@bindisueirwin)

“The words I spoke to our daughter as I held her for the first time in my arms were, ‘My graceful warrior,'” she began. “That’s how her name was born. This is my dad’s handwriting to keep him with me, always. Our dear alligator, Daisy, is next to these words to represent our conservation work as Wildlife Warriors. And my beautiful wedding ring in bloom. Validation every day of the three most important things in my life: family, purpose and unconditional love. ❤️ Since Grace’s breastfeeding journey ended, now felt like the perfect time for this empowering artwork.”

Both tattoos, done in delicate black ink, are on her left arm and hand. And Irwin’s husband, Chandler Powell, approves of the gorgeous tributes. In the comments section of her post, he wrote, “Such gorgeous artwork❤️ You amaze me every day. Each one is meaningful to mark this special time in our life together. Also, the Florida in me loves the alligator. 🐊 Love you so much.”

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Bindi Irwin (@bindisueirwin)

Fans were also quick to flood the comments section with praise, sharing the ways that Irwin’s legendary dad, the famous wildlife conservationist, made an impression on them too. “Beautiful your dad inspired me SO much as a young girl, I too have [a] crocodile tattoo on my forearm ❤️,” wrote one, while another added, “What a beautiful way to always keep those memories with you! Your father would be so incredibly proud of the woman you continuously shape yourself to be, and the gorgeous little angel you’re raising.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JHrnz_0dfXIa7E00

Comments / 0

Related
SheKnows

Bindi Irwin and Daughter Grace Warrior Eat Breakfast with ‘Sweethearts’ at Australia Zoo

Every picture and video Bindi Irwin and husband Chandler Powell share of their 9-month-old daughter Grace Warrior is my new favorite, but I’m going wild over the video Irwin shared this morning on Instagram. The video shows baby Grace Warrior eating breakfast with “sweethearts.” “Good morning from Australia Zoo!” Irwin captioned the video. “Enjoying a lovely breakfast with these sweethearts.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bindi Irwin (@bindisueirwin) The sweethearts in the video are actually a mob of adorable kangaroos! The video shows baby Grace chilling in her stroller at the zoo, while surrounded by tons of kangaroos....
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Bindi Irwin's Daughter Grace Warrior Struggles to Use a Remote Control In Cute New Video

Parents of little ones know that almost every moment during that first year feels like a milestone, with even the smallest steps as precious as the big ones. Bindi Irwin is no stranger to that excitement, recently sharing a video of her daughter Grace Warrior discovering the joys of a remote control. Ever since welcoming Grace back in March on the exact date of their one-year wedding anniversary, Irwin and her husband, Chandler Powell, have shared just about every sweet moment with fans on social media. And even though she’s not even one year old, baby Grace trying to figure out...
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Bindi Irwin's Video of Grace Warrior Shows She Finds This Part of Motherhood the 'Most Incredible Blessing'

2021 was the year of incredible highs and lows, but one thing we could always look forward to was another Grace Warrior update from proud mama Bindi Irwin. This time, she decided to end the year on a high note with an adorable video of Grace, talking about how watching her grow has been the best blessing. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bindi Irwin (@bindisueirwin) On Dec 31, Bindi posted a heartwarming — and honestly tear-jerking — video of one of our favorite celebrity babies: Grace Warrior. But this wasn’t your typical video because it was a...
CELEBRITIES
Maryland Daily Record

Bindi Irwin Net Worth 2022, Age, Height, Weight, Biography, Wiki and Career Details

Profession: Television Personality, Conservationist, Activist, and Actress. Bindi Sue Irwin is a famous television personality, conservationist, naturalist, explorer, businessperson, TV personality, and journalist. The father of Sue was Steve Irvin. She starts acting when she was only two years old. The journalist won Dancing with the Stars season 21. She has released two instructional fitness DVDs for fans.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
WUSA

Bindi Irwin Gets Tattoo Written in Her Dad's Handwriting as a Tribute to Her Baby Girl

Bindi Irwin's new tattoos are extra special. The 23-year-old conservationist showed off her latest ink, which honors both her daughter, Grace Warrior, late dad Steve Irwin, and husband Chandler Powell. Bindi's first photo shows the words "graceful warrior" and an alligator on her forearm, and her baby girl holding her hand. The second snap shows a ring of flowers around her wedding ring finger.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

The Irwins' saving Grace: How Bindi and Chandler's baby joy was the only silver lining for Australia's most famous family during a hellish 2021

After a challenging year of highs and lows, the Irwin family will no doubt be looking forward to saying goodbye to 2021 come New Year's Eve. Terri Irwin, the widow of the late Steve 'The Crocodile Hunter' Irwin, has steered the ship through uncertain waters during the last 12 months as a feud erupted between family members and Australia Zoo faced unprecedented financial troubles.
AUSTRALIA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bindi Irwin
Person
Steve Irwin
Person
Chandler Powell
romper.com

Bindi Irwin Got A Tattoo That Says "Graceful Warrior" In Her Dad's Handwriting

Bindi Irwin found a truly beautiful way to not only pay tribute to her 10-month-old daughter Grace with husband Chandler Powell, but also her late dad, Steve Irwin. The young mom recently got a tattoo on her left forearm, and the meaning behind it delves into what she referred to as the three “most important things in my life: family, purpose and unconditional love.”
CELEBRITIES
WPXI Pittsburgh

Bindi Irwin shares video of her baby having breakfast with kangaroos

QUEENSLAND, Australia — Bindi Irwin shared an adorable video on Instagram showing her 9-month-old daughter, Grace, enjoying breakfast while surrounded by kangaroos. The video was taken at the Irwins’ Australia Zoo, Yahoo Entertainment reported. The video shows baby Grace happy in her stroller, while kangaroos hop around her.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tattoos#Unconditional Love#Handwriting#Wildlife Warriors
Outsider.com

Bindi Irwin Shows Off the ‘Greatest Gift of This Year’ in Sweet Pic

Bindi Irwin and her husband Chandler Powell have just celebrated their first Christmas with their nine-month-old daughter, Grace. A baby’s first holiday is an exciting time for any young family, as the tot gets to experience all the joy and shiny things that come with the time of year. And from the looks of the family’s recent activities and adventures, Grace has had no shortage of fun these past few weeks.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Bindi Irwin shares her newest tattoo in honour of her father: ‘This is to keep him with me always’

Australian television personality Bindi Irwin had shared snaps of her two new tattoos, including one in honour of her late father, Steve Irwin.Irwin, 23, shared a post on Instagram on 6 January of her arm, which has a tattoo of an alligator and the phrase “graceful warrior” next to it. The tattoo is in honor of her father and her daughter, Grace, two, who was born last March. Irwin shares Grace with her husband, Chandler Powell.“The words I spoke to our daughter as I held her for the first time in my arms were, “My graceful warrior,”  Irwin wrote in...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Tattoo
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
ETOnline.com

Bindi Irwin's Daughter Grace Is Mastering a New Skill!

Bindi Irwin and Chandler Powell’s daughter, Grace, had quite the time trying to master a new skill. In a clip that Irwin posted to Instagram on Sunday, Grace can be seen blowing raspberries as she fidgets with a remote. “Mood. Grace, I love you SO much,” Irwin captioned the video.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Bindi Irwin Shares Some of Her Most Precious Family Moments

Bindi Irwin recently shared some of her most precious family photos in a heartwarming new Instagram post. The conservationist and new mom frequently take to Instagram to share photos of herself with her daughter, Grace Warrior. “Family moments on film, @robertirwinphotography.” she wrote, giving credit to her brother, Robert Irwin,...
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

SheKnows

24K+
Followers
3K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

SheKnows recognizes that raising a healthy family requires a strong heart and mind. We are here to inform, inspire and give voice to the moms of the world. We're an inclusive community for modern moms that offers a curated take on the most relevant parenting, health and lifestyle topics.

 https://www.sheknows.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy