Patriots Rumors: Jerod Mayo Will Be Candidate For This Head Coach Job

By Zack Cox
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Chicago Bears are expected to fire head coach Matt Nagy after the season. Could Jerod Mayo take his place?. The MMQB’s Albert Breer on Friday mentioned the New England Patriots’ inside linebacker coach as a candidate to succeed Nagy in Chicago. “I’ve heard a few younger...

