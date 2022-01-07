ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

Man sentenced for 2008 murder in Grand Rapids

By Rachel Van Gilder
WOOD TV8
WOOD TV8
 4 days ago

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A man will spend the rest of his life in prison for shooting and killing a 19-year-old in Grand Rapids nearly 14 years ago.

Derrick Brown, 34, was sentenced Thursday to live in prison without the possibility of parole for the murder of Richard Dannah.

Dannah, 19, a graduate of Ottawa Hills High School, was fatally shot on Adams Street SE near Madison Avenue on May 31, 2008. He was not believed to be the intended target; rather, investigators say Brown fired the shots while trying to rob another man , who was not hurt.

Brown was charged with the killing in October 2019 after authorities said he admitted to a prison cellmate that he had fired the shots. He was convicted of murder in November of last year.

