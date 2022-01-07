BC-The Conversation for January 7, 10am, ADVISORY

Here’s a look at what The Conversation, a non-profit source of explanatory journalism from experts in academia, is offering today.

COMMENTARY A nationwide genomic surveillance system analyzes positive COVID-19 tests to build a picture of which variants are spreading in the population. 1108 words. By Alexander Sundermann, University of Pittsburgh Health Sciences and Lee Harrison, University of Pittsburgh Health Sciences

COMMENTARY People may think of the metaverse as virtual, but the harm terrorists and extremists could do is very real. 1082 words. By Joel S. Elson, University of Nebraska Omaha; Austin C. Doctor, University of Nebraska Omaha, and Sam Hunter, University of Nebraska Omaha

COMMENTARY Remorse and sorrow from a bad choice can haunt you for years, even decades. But there are evidence-based ways to move past regret. 914 words. By J. Kim Penberthy, University of Virginia

COMMENTARY Children who are fed diets high in added sugars are more likely than children with lower sugar intakes to have a number of negative health consequences as they develop. 913 words. By Lisa Bodnar, University of Pittsburgh Health Sciences

COMMENTARY A dispute between the Chicago Teachers Union and the school district over in-person learning has resulted in classes being canceled. An education policy expert explains what is at stake. 977 words. By Katharine O. Strunk, Michigan State University

RELIGION Three female academics discuss how women are forging new pathways in faith leadership throughout religions that traditionally have been patriarchal. 836 words. By

COMMENTARY Rioters at the Capitol represented a ‘dagger against the throat’ of American democracy, President Biden said in an address laden with imagery. 593 words. By John M. Murphy, University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign

COMMENTARY The January 6, 2021, Capitol riot happened a year ago. But the attempt to disrupt the peaceful transfer of power was just one part of a larger, and more long-term, attempt to undo US democracy. 1036 words. By Ken Hughes, University of Virginia

