MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A suspect causing a disturbance near a mobile home park was shot and killed by Mesa police late Monday night. According to Detective Richard Encinas with Mesa Police, officers were called to the Seyenna Mobile home Park near McKellips Road and Country Club Drive around 6:30 p.m. after receiving two separate 911 calls. Police say 26-year-old Caleb Stanford confronted several men with a knife and broke a vehicle's windshield, then left shortly afterwards. Stanford then went back and approached another man with the knife in his hand, then the man fired a round at the ground near Stanford, according to officers.

MESA, AZ ・ 7 DAYS AGO