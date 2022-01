UK-based fintech CellPoint Digital has received an investment worth USD 25 million from Toscafund and its private equity arm, Penta Capital, to penetrate new market verticals. The move follows a series of investments by Toscafund and Penta Capital into CellPoint Digital following their initial investment in 2019 and brings their total investment to over USD 56 million. It also marks a strengthening of the relationship between the businesses. As a player in payment orchestration for travel, CellPoint Digital is now offering its platform to new markets including retail, gaming, crypto, and digital content.

