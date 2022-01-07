ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

Study: Cemiplimab More Cost-effective Than Chemotherapy for Some Patients With NSCLC

By Gianna Melillo
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn analysis concluded that cemiplimab may be more cost-effective than chemotherapy as first-line treatment for some US patients with non–small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). In the United States, cemiplimab serves as a cost-effective option for first-line treatment of non–small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) in patients who are at least 50% programmed...

Medscape News

Pembrolizumab +/- Chemotherapy in Lung Cancer: Reading Between the Studies

This transcript has been edited for clarity. This is Mark Kris from Memorial Sloan Kettering. I'm making the first of, hopefully, an ongoing series of presentations entitled "Reading Between the Studies." What do you do when you need information and you look to clinical trials to give you that information...
CANCER
eturbonews.com

Gastric Cancer: New Clinical Study of Antibody with Chemotherapy

Alphamab Oncology and CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Co., Ltd. jointly announced that the IND application for the pivotal clinical trial (KN026-CSP-001) of the anti-HER2 bispecific antibody KN026 combined with chemotherapy was approved by the Center for Drug Evaluation (CDE) of NMPA. KN026-CSP-001 is a randomized, multi-center, phase II/III clinical study to...
CANCER
ajmc.com

Real-World Study Finds Dupilumab Safe, Effective for Moderate-to-Severe Atopic Dermatitis

Korean patients with moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis achieved and maintained markedly improved skin clearance with dupilumab treatment in a real-world setting, including in the face and hands. A real-world analysis of Korean patients with moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis (AD) showed that treatment with dupilumab provided significant improvement in skin clearance that was...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
ajmc.com

Patients in Remote Greenlandic Region Often Given COPD Medication Without Spirometry

The study points to the challenges of treating chronic obstructive pulmonary disease in a remote region in a country with a high smoking rate. A new report out of a remote region of Greenland has found that many older patients were given medications for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) without a specific diagnosis and without first undergoing spirometry.
PUBLIC HEALTH
#Nsclc#Study Group#Chemotherapy#Lung Cancer#Pd L1 Pd L2
ajmc.com

Apixaban Cuts Recurrent Venous Thromboembolism Risk in CKD Better Than Warfarin

Risk of recurrent venous thromboembolism (VTE) in patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) and VTE was significantly reduced in those who were treated with apixaban vs warfarin, investigators concluded. Apixaban (Eliquis) was found to be associated with a significantly lower risk of recurrent venous thromboembolism (VTE) and major bleeding compared...
SCIENCE
krcgtv.com

Research finds allergy drops more cost-effective than shots

Allergies are one of the leading causes of chronic illness in the U.S., affecting as many as 60 million people each year. Sandi Kiehl is one of them. “Especially in the fall, with all the dead leaves and everything, I would be wheezing and have shortness of breath and watery eyes,” Kiehl said.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
ajmc.com

COVAX Data Show Similar COVID-19 Vaccine Safety Between General Public, Patients With RMD

The safety profiles of COVID-19 vaccines in patients with inflammatory rheumatic and musculoskeletal disease (RMD) was comparable with patients with non-inflammatory RMD and the general population, according to a new study. New COVAX data revealed the safety profiles of COVID-19 vaccines in patients with inflammatory rheumatic and musculoskeletal disease (I-RMD)...
PHARMACEUTICALS
ajmc.com

Research Finds MRP8/14 May Be a Biomarker of Systemic Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis

Investigation into myeloid-related protein 8/14 (MRP8/14) serves as an important next step of translational research to discovering a diagnostic biomarker for systemic juvenile idiopathic arthritis. An editorial published in Rheumatology described a study’s findings regarding myeloid-related protein 8/14 (MRP8/14) as an important and potentially conclusive next step of translational research...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
NewsBreak
Cancer
ajmc.com

Dr Robert Rifkin Describes Research on Triple-Class Refractory MM Patients

Robert Rifkin, MD, FACP, a medical oncologist and hematologist at Rocky Mountain Cancer Centers, discusses his research using real-world data from patients with triple-class refractory multiple myeloma. Researchers are aiming to overcome drug resistance in this population, said Robert Rifkin, MD, FACP, a medical oncologist and hematologist at Rocky Mountain...
CANCER
beckershospitalreview.com

Median cost for hospitalized COVID-19 patients more than $11K, study finds

The median total cost of treatment for hospitalized COVID-19 patients in 2020 was $11,267, and the median cost per day was $1,772, according to a recent study published in Advances in Therapy. The median length of stay was six days. The study examined patient admissions and discharge data from April...
PUBLIC HEALTH
ajmc.com

NCCN Publishes New Guidebook for Patients at Risk of GVHD

Graft-versus-host disease (GVHD) is common, yet it is poorly understood and its symptoms can be difficult to recognize. The National Comprehensive Cancer Network (NCCN) has published a new resource designed to help patients better understand and manage the risk of graft-versus-host disease (GVHD) following stem cell transplantation. Patients can access...
CANCER
ajmc.com

Research Highlights Significantly Higher Risk of Mortality Among Patients With SMA Prior to Nusinersen Approval

Based on the data from over 5000 patients with spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) and 50,000 age-matched controls, patients with SMA had a nearly 1.8-fold higher mortality rate. Before the approval of nusinersen in 2016, patients with spinal muscular atrophy (SMA), regardless of age and SMA type, had a higher risk of all-cause mortality compared with healthy patients of the same age, according to new study findings published in Neurology and Therapy.
SCIENCE
ajmc.com

Risk of Chronic Rhinosinusitis With Nasal Polyps Greater in Patients With Diabetes

A significant link was found regarding incidence of diabetes and chronic rhinosinusitis (CRS) with nasal polyps, whereas CRS without nasal polyps was not associated with diabetes. Patients with diabetes mellitus (DM)may be at greater risk of developing chronic rhinosinusitis (CRS) with nasal polyps (CRSwNP) and subsequent olfactory dysfunction, according to...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
ajmc.com

Nusinersen Likely to Improve QOL for Patients With SMA

Across most questionnaire domains, patients reported improvements to their quality of life (QOL) while receiving treatment for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) with nusinersen. Adding to data on the efficacy of nusinersen as a treatment for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA), results from a new study show that nusinersen yielded improvements to the physical and psychosocial well-being of patients with the disease.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
ajmc.com

Interview: Real-World Data Show Daratumumab 1L Improves OS in Some Patients With MM

For patients with multiple myeloma (MM) who are not eligible for transplant, should novel treatments be used right away? Or should clinicians save the best potential therapies for relapses, which are inevitable with this disease?. For patients with multiple myeloma (MM) who are not eligible for transplant, should novel treatments...
CANCER
ajmc.com

Comparative Effectiveness of Larotrectinib and Entrectinib for TRK Fusion Cancer

Supplements and Featured Publications, Management of TRK Fusion Cancer: Evaluating Targeted Therapies,. Larotrectinib and entrectinib are tumor-agnostic tropomyosin receptor kinase (TRK) inhibitors that are indicated for the treatment of advanced or metastatic solid tumor cancers with neurotrophic tyrosine receptor kinase (NTRK) gene fusions. Regulatory approval of both agents was based on data from single-arm phase 1/2 studies, including tumor-agnostic basket trials. In the absence of randomized controlled trials, there remains a paucity of data to demonstrate the comparative effectiveness of larotrectinib and entrectinib vs established standard-of-care treatments in cancers with NTRK gene fusions. Furthermore, no studies have directly compared the 2 agents. This article reviews what is known about the comparative effectiveness of larotrectinib and entrectinib vs standard therapies in TRK fusion cancer and examines the comparative effectiveness of the 2 TRK inhibitors. Historical and intrapatient comparisons suggest that TRK inhibitors improve disease response compared with preexisting treatments across most tumor histologies; indirect and limited comparisons of phase 1/2 data and preliminary simulation modeling suggest a potential advantage for larotrectinib over entrectinib in terms of clinical response and survival. Although limited, these data provide some insight into the position of these treatments in established treatment paradigms for TRK fusion cancer, a setting where real-world evidence will be slow to accrue due to the rare nature of these tumors but may be the only way in the future to answer the outstanding questions regarding these 2 agents. Meanwhile, we need to try to obtain the maximum benefit that can be achieved for our patients using the currently available knowledge.
CANCER
ajmc.com

People With HIV at Higher Risk of COVID-19 Infection Even After Vaccination, Study Finds

Researchers found that fully vaccinated people with HIV have a 41% higher risk of COVID-19 breakthrough infection compared with people without HIV. COVID-19 vaccination has been proven effective, but findings from a study by Johns Hopkins University investigators published online as a preprint showed that people living with HIV have an increased risk of breakthrough infections compared with people without HIV.
SCIENCE
ajmc.com

First-in-Class Topical Treatment Clascoterone Launches in US to Treat Acne Vulgaris

The first FDA-approved acne drug with a first-in-class mechanism of action in nearly 40 years launched in the United States in November 2021 after being approved in August 2020. The first-in-class topical treatment for acne vulgaris, clascoterone (Winlevi, Sun Pharmaceuticals) cream 1%, has officially launched in the United States. The...
HEALTH
ajmc.com

At-Home Interventions Significantly Cut Readmission Rates in COPD, Study Finds

The 30-day readmission rate among patients receiving post-hospitalization at-home interventions was roughly half the rate of a control group. A new study suggests at-home interventions by a respiratory therapist can reduce hospital readmission rates among patients with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). The intervention led to lower all-cause readmissions at...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS

