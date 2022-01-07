ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Poitier's films include 'The Blackboard Jungle,' 'Sneakers'

By The Associated Press
SFGate
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article“From Whence Cometh Help” (Army documentary), 1949. “Cry the Beloved Country,” 1952. “Red Ball Express,” 1952. “The Blackboard Jungle,” 1955. “Goodbye My Lady,” 1956. “Edge of the City,” 1957. “Something of Value,” 1957. “Band of Angles,” 1957. “The Mark of the...

www.sfgate.com

411mania.com

Film Icon & Trailblazing Activist Sidney Poitier Passes Away at 94

The world has lost one of its most legendary luminaries of the big screen as Sidney Poitier has passed away. Per Deadline, the Bahamian Minister of Foreign Affairs announced on Friday that the Oscar-winning screen actor of such films as In the Heat of the Night and Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner had passed at the age of 94.
CELEBRITIES
arcamax.com

Sidney Poitier's legacy lives on: Here's where to watch his classic film performances

Sidney Poitier, the trailblazing actor and activist who became one of Hollywood’s most important Black figures, died Thursday evening at 94. In a career spanning more than 70 years, Poitier made his mark on cinema, often refusing roles he felt would be degrading to Black America. In 1963, he became the first Black man to win the Oscar for best actor for his work in “Lilies of the Field.”
MOVIES
arcamax.com

As you remember Sidney Poitier this weekend, cue up these films

I know Sidney Poitier was the first Black man to win an Academy Award for best actor in a leading role back in 1963 for his portrayal of Homer Smith in "Lilies of the Field." I know the thespian, who died Thursday at age 94, was a man of dignity, elegance and grace who dared to have a career as a leading man in an industry that ignored the talents of Black actors.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Collider

Edgar Wright's 2021 Movie Watch List Includes Classics, New Releases and His Own Films

Edgar Wright had a busy year with both The Sparks Brothers documentary and Last Night In Soho coming out, but that didn't stop him from sharing a pretty impressive list of movies that he watched in 2021. Wright tweeted out his list, which includes viewing his own films Scott Pilgrim vs. The World and Last Night in Soho, as well as films like The Matrix Resurrections and I'm Your Man, and so many more!
MOVIES
MovieMaker

In 1967, Sidney Poitier Launched Three Sub-Genres of Film

Reading the Bible, or Shakespeare, there’s sometimes a tendency to say, “This isn’t so great — I’ve heard this story a million times,” before realizing that you’re reading the often-imitated originator of the story. The same is true of watching Sidney Poitier movies.
MOVIES
People

Sidney Poitier: Where to Stream 19 of the Late Actor's Most Iconic Films

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission. Sidney Poitier's onscreen legacy lives on. The celebrated actor died Thursday evening at the age of 94, leaving behind a loving family, a legion of fans and a...
MOVIES
Variety

Sidney Poitier: A Movie Star Who Burned Bright Enough to Change the World

Sidney Poitier’s two most iconic moments as an actor both occur in the 1967 Oscar-winning drama “In the Heat of the Night.” The first is his famous declaration “They call me Mister Tibbs!” The second arrives when his big-city detective is questioning a Mississippi cotton tycoon, who slaps Tibbs for implying that he’s a criminal. Tibbs slaps him back — an act of shocking-at-the-time defiance that Poitier improvised, and one that gave a jolt to film history. It connected, electrifyingly, with the militancy of the late ’60s, and left no doubt that Poitier was a figure of mythological magnitude. As the...
MOVIES
Variety

Features Toons Sensitive to Diverse Cultures in Storytelling and Characters

As society evolves, media follow. With the current crop of potential Oscar contenders in the animated feature category, it’s more than coincidence that all incorporate and preserve different ethnic cultures within the storytelling, a sharp deviation from the more commonplace all-white casts and culturally expunged stories of the past. While “Raya and the Last Dragon” (Disney), “Luca” (Pixar) and “Encanto” (Disney) seem distinctly of 2021, they were all in the works for over five years before audiences caught their first glimpses of the characters. Encouragingly, this world reflection is more accurate than in the past. It’s not that Disney’s 1991 “Beauty...
MOVIES
Collider

Ethan Hawke and Abel Ferrara on ‘Zeros and Ones,’ Shaping the Film as They Went Along, and the Unusual Opening to the Film

From writer/director Abel Ferrara (Bad Lieutenant), the political thriller Zeros and Ones is set in Italy and follows a soldier (Ethan Hawke), who comes to the pandemic city of Rome to stop a terrorist bombing. While there, he searches for information about his imprisoned revolutionary brother (also Hawke), unsure of whether he’s alive or dead, and hoping for anything that could help him stop the Vatican from being blown up.
MOVIES
Variety

Family Stories Make a Big Splash in Oscar Season

Is it possible that every best picture nominee this year will be about families? Among the 2021 Oscar contenders are “Belfast,” “CODA,” “Dune,” “King Richard,” “Mass,” “Parallel Mothers” and “The Power of the Dog” and there are plenty of other serious contenders with a similar focus. It’s not unusual for drama to center on families; that’s been going on since the 5th century B.C., when Aeschylus wrote his “Oresteia.” However, it IS unusual for one subject to dominate the Oscar roster. Usually the Academy Awards offer a mix of topics, as last year when the eight BP contenders included two family-centric pieces, “The...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Popculture

Forgotten Julia Roberts Movie Is a Big Hit on Netflix

Julia Roberts can still draw a crowd, especially on Netflix. The beloved star appears in six movies on the streaming platform, including the 1998 drama Stepmom. The film, co-starring Susan Sarandon, was posted on Netflix on Dec. 1. As of this writing, Stepmom holds the number eight position on Netflix's Top 10 movies in the U.S. chart.
MOVIES
St. Louis American

Film’s first Black Best Actor Oscar winner Sidney Poitier passes away

Sidney Poitier, who became the first Black man to win the best actor Oscar in 1963, passed away at 94 Thursday evening. "Sidney Poitier does not make movies. He makes milestones. Milestones of artistic excellence, milestones of America's progress." President Barack Obama said awarding Poitier the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the nation's highest civilian honor.
CELEBRITIES
saportareport.com

Graceful Sidney Poitier blazed trails, opened doors for Blacks in film

To say that Sidney Poitier was the Jackie Robinson of Hollywood is just a beginning. At least Robinson was allowed to play full out every time he took to the field. Poitier had a different burden. Imagine being typecast as a role model for your entire race. Imagine having to be saint-like every time you stepped in front of a camera. As the actor himself put it, imagine “representing 15, 18 million people with every move I made.”
CELEBRITIES
The Guardian

Sidney Poitier obituary

Sidney Poitier, who has died aged 94, was the first black actor to win an Oscar in a leading role, in 1964, for his performance in Lilies of the Field. This simple story about a handyman helping German nuns build a chapel in Arizona was enhanced by its star’s humour and vitality. It led to a string of successes – To Sir, With Love, In the Heat of the Night and Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner (all 1967) – which made Poitier a box-office star and consolidated his growing fame and wealth. But Poitier’s greatest achievement – alongside his friend and occasional rival Harry Belafonte – was to help alter the racial perceptions that dominated not just Hollywood, but also society in general.
CELEBRITIES
rollingout.com

Legendary DJ Kay Slay on life support

The rap world is throwing its support behind legendary New York deejay Kay Slay, who is now on life support. Music producer and manager Wack 100 informed his 350K followers on Instagram that Kay Slay has been in the hospital for the past two weeks after contracting the novel coronavirus. Wack conveyed that Slay’s condition has deteriorated steadily and he has been placed on a ventilator and asks for fans’ prayers.
CELEBRITIES
The Guardian

Sidney Poitier: a natural film star who quietly pioneered a revolution

For postwar America, Sidney Poitier became something like the Black Cary Grant: a strikingly handsome and well-spoken Bahamian-American actor. He was a natural film star who projected passion, yet tempered by a kind of refinement and restraint that white moviegoers found very reassuring. Poitier was graceful, manly, self-possessed, with an innate dignity and a tremendous screen presence. He also had a beautiful, melodious voice – the result of his childhood spent in the Bahamas, and then struggling early years in New York, trying to make it as an actor and privately studying the voices of mellifluous white radio announcers. He was a traditional, classical actor in many ways, following in the footsteps of Paul Robeson and Canada Lee, but eminently castable in a new generation of modern roles.
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Mia Sinclair Jenness Boards ‘The Storied Life of A.J. Fikry’; Rom-Com ‘The Other Zoey’ Adds Mallori Johnson, Maggie Thurmon, Amalia Yoo & More

EXCLUSIVE: Mia Sinclair Jenness (Arcane) will star alongside Kunal Nayyar, Lucy Hale, Christina Hendricks, David Arquette and Scott Foley in The Storied Life of A.J. Fikry, an adaptation of Gabrielle Zevin’s New York Times bestselling novel, which is currently in production in Cape Cod. The film directed by Hans Canosa follows the titular A.J. Fikry (Nayyar), whose life is not at all what he expected it to be. His wife has died, his bookstore is experiencing the worst sales in its history, and now his prized possession, a rare edition of Poe poems, has been stolen. Over time, he has given up on people,...
MOVIES

