Poitier's films include 'The Blackboard Jungle,' 'Sneakers'

Is it possible that every best picture nominee this year will be about families? Among the 2021 Oscar contenders are “Belfast,” “CODA,” “Dune,” “King Richard,” “Mass,” “Parallel Mothers” and “The Power of the Dog” and there are plenty of other serious contenders with a similar focus. It’s not unusual for drama to center on families; that’s been going on since the 5th century B.C., when Aeschylus wrote his “Oresteia.” However, it IS unusual for one subject to dominate the Oscar roster. Usually the Academy Awards offer a mix of topics, as last year when the eight BP contenders included two family-centric pieces, “The...

FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS ・ 9 HOURS AGO