Some used ‘Rex models can be worth more than new ones. For some time now, buying a used car at a reasonable price has been a challenge. That’s doubly true for some “classic” Subaru WRX models, the eldest of which have been steadily rising in value over the last five or so years. Now, values for those older WRX models have truly hit the roof. A recent study found it might just be cheaper to buy a 2022 Subaru than that old bugeye Subaru.

BUYING CARS ・ 10 DAYS AGO