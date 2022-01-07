ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blues vs. Capitals

By Gary Lee
ozarkradionews.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe St. Louis Blues will begin a five-home stand – their longest of the season – on Friday night when they host the Washington Capitals at Enterprise Center. The game will be the first meeting between the teams since Opening Night on Oct. 2, 2019 – the day the Blues raised...

www.ozarkradionews.com

NHL

Preview: Blues vs. Stars

When: Sunday, Jan. 9 at 1 p.m. BLUES The St. Louis Blues continued their strong play at home on Friday with a convincing 5-1 win against the Metropolitan Division-leading Washington Capitals. The win extended the Blues' home points streak to 11 games (10-0-1), the fourth-longest home point streak in franchise...
NHL
Brayden Schenn
The Hockey Writers

Blackhawks Banter: 4 Players Chicago Needs to Move ASAP

What the Chicago Blackhawks are failing to accomplish this season proves that you can’t just force different names into a lineup and expect that to fix what’s broken. As such, it’s becoming increasingly evident that for the Blackhawks to extract any success out of this season then the time is now for the organization to turn into sellers. A topic you can rest assured we’ll delve into on Blackhawks Banter.
NHL
ESPN

Chicago Blackhawks' Marc-Andre Fleury welcomed back to Vegas by adoring fans

LAS VEGAS -- Hockey fans in southern Nevada still love Marc-Andre Fleury. The adoration overflowed Saturday night at T-Mobile Arena, where the 18-year veteran led the Chicago Blackhawks onto the ice for their game against his former team, the Vegas Golden Knights. Fans lined the end boards, pounded the glass,...
NHL
985thesportshub.com

Bruins linked to first trade candidate of 2022 deadline season

Lost in the madness of COVID postponements and a schedule that’ll melt your mind to goop is the fact that trade deadline season is rapidly approaching the Bruins and the rest of the NHL. And on Saturday, the Bruins found themselves officially linked to one of the market’s scoring...
NHL
NHL

Emotional Fleury gets video tribute, standing ovation in Vegas return

In his first game back since being traded to the Blackhawks, the Golden Knights pay tribute to their first franchise goalie, Marc-Andre Fleury. Flower was back in the Fortress. Goalie Marc-Andre Fleury was back in the crease at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, but this time as a member of the...
NHL
NHL Teams
New Jersey Devils
NHL Teams
Florida Panthers
CBS Miami

CBS4’s Steve Goldstein Previews The Panthers This Week

SUNRISE (CBSMiami) – The Panthers returned from a 13 day NHL break due to COVID with a vengeance. The Cats are 5-0-1 in the six games since the return, putting up big offensive numbers. The wins covered a 9-3 pounding of rival Tampa Bay and a road win at Carolina while missing a number of key players. The Panthers have the league’s best offense and begin this week #1 overall in the NHL. Home Sweet Home The Cats won 17 of their first 20 home games, the 2nd best home start to a season in NHL history. Their 11 game winning streak to...
NHL
CBS Chicago

Blackhawks Snaps Losing Streak With Victory Over Golden Knights

CHICAGO (AP) — Marc-Andre Fleury made 31 saves against his former team and the Chicago Blackhawks defeated the Vegas Golden Knights 2-1 to snap a six-game losing streak. Jujhar Khaira and Riley Stillman scored for the Blackhawks, who were 0-3-3 in their previous six games. It was Fleury’s first start against Vegas since being traded in the offseason. He has now beaten all 32 NHL teams in his career. Fleury, who was with Vegas for its first four seasons in the league, has posted a 9-4-2 record across his past 15 games after starting the season with one win in his first eight appearances. Ben Hutton scored the lone goal for Vegas, while Robin Lehner made 19 saves for the Golden Knights. All contents © copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved
NHL
ozarkradionews.com

Blues defeat Stars with two goals in last minute

ST. LOUIS — Ryan O’Reilly and Jordan Kyrou each scored a power-play goal in the final 47 seconds of the third period to lift the St. Louis Blues to a 2-1 win against the Dallas Stars at Enterprise Center on Sunday. Kyrou gave the Blues a 2-1 lead...
NHL
bardown.com

Lucas Raymond sent a video message to the young Red Wings fan who got the crowd fired up

The Detroit Red Wings snapped a two-game losing skid last game with a 6-2 win over the San Jose Sharks and they got a little extra help from a fan in the crowd. During the game, the Red Wings showed Sharks fans on the jumbotron to get the crowd to boo them and then would follow up every few shots of Sharks fans with a shot of a young Red Wings fan named Alex, who was instantly met with cheers every single time.
NHL

