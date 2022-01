DALLAS — Richard Acosta entered a Dallas County courtroom flanked by five deputies. He was in handcuffs and leg shackles. Security was tight around the father, who is accused of driving his 14-year-old son, Abel Acosta, to a Garland convenience store the day after Christmas. Surveillance video shows the teen's father walking into the store and then back to his truck before his son allegedly shot and killed three teenagers.

GARLAND, TX ・ 4 DAYS AGO