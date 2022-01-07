Williams Sonoma closing store on Walnut Street in Shadyside

Williams Sonoma CHICAGO - MAY 22: Shoppers browse through a Williams Sonoma store on Michigan Avenue May 22, 2003 in Chicago, Illinois. The retailer today reported lower first quarter earnings despite higher revenue. The company, which also owns Pottery Barn, reported earnings of 11 cents a share, 3 cents more than analysts were forecasting. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images) (Scott Olson/Getty Images/Scott Olson/Getty Images)

PITTSBURGH — Williams Sonoma, the San Francisco purveyor of quality kitchen goods, is closing its store on Walnut Street in Shadyside.

An inquiry to the company wasn’t immediately returned, but employees have announced the store is set to close at the end of January and the prominent location at 5514 Walnut St. is being marketed for a new tenant.

To be sure, January often proves to be a season for announced closings for shops and restaurants, and this year, nearly two years into a pandemic, is no exception. In Pittsburgh, that has included the recent announcements of two restaurants with more than 40 years of operation closing in Squirrel Hill.

But the closing of Williams Sonoma will be a loss in Shadyside, close observers say.

