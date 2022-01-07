High school hockey player dies after suffering injury on the ice

A Connecticut high school hockey game ended in tragedy Thursday after a player died from injuries he sustained.

The incident took place during a 5 p.m. private-school contest in Greenwich, Connecticut, between home team Brunswick School and visiting St. Luke's School.



During the game, "a player from the other team fell to the ice," according to the Greenwich Police Department.

The player was identified as a member of the St. Luke's School team, according to Capt. Mark Zuccerella of the Greenwich Police.

"Another player who was near the downed player was unable to stop and collided with the player who fell," Zuccerella said.

The player who initially fell suffered a serious injury and was rushed to a local hospital, where he died, according to Zuccerella.

"We are devastated," said Brunswick Head of School Thomas Philip. "An unimaginable tragedy."

The young player's family has been contacted, and officials have offered any support they can, Philip said.

