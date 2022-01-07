The Book of Boba Fett Finally Unmasked Popular Star Wars Villains

Star Wars has officially returned after nearly a year without any tales from that galaxy far, far away with the new Disney+ series The Book of Boba Fett. Though the first episode of the series has only been live for about 12 hours as of this writing, several critics have already thrown their hats in the ring and given their two cents on what they thought, leading to a decent Rotten Tomatoes score for the show. Right now The Book of Boba Fett has 27 total reviews on the platform, with 23 fresh and just 4 rotten, giving it an average score of 85% on the TomatoMeter. This score puts it slightly below both season of The Mandalorian, which had a 93% rating for season one and a 94% for season two, but there's still time to get that number up.
