New York Giants GM Dave Gettleman to make major announcement

Jonathan Stewart. Patrick Omameh. Nate Solder. Kareem Martin. Golden Tate. Levine Toilolo. Kyle Rudolph. Ifeadi Odenigbo. Kenny Golladay. Adoree’ Jackson. Devontae Booker. These are some of the names over the last four years that general manager Dave Gettleman signed to the Giants in free agency that, whether at the time or in retrospect, were viewed as overpays and/or just bad signings. That’s not to mention the pricey extensions handed out to players who didn’t live up to them, like Sterling Shepard and Riley Dixon. Plus, all of the contract restructures that — combined with all of those bad contracts — have left the Giants cap situation in utter disarray.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO