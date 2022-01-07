ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

New York Giants GM Dave Gettleman to make major announcement

By W.G. Brady
Detroit Sports Nation
Detroit Sports Nation
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

There has been plenty of speculation that New York Giants GM Dave Gettleman will retire...

detroitsportsnation.com

Comments / 0

Related
Trentonian

GREG JOHNSON: John Mara must fire Joe Judge, remove himself from football operations to fix Giants’ mess

EAST RUTHERFORD — The Giant Way, as evidenced again before Sunday’s season finale at MetLife Stadium against Washington, has been all about family. General manager Dave Gettleman walked the sideline before the game and hugged friends and family, which essentially confirmed the inevitable: The 70-year-old will either be fired or gracefully retire Monday morning.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
NJ.com

NFL Draft 2022: Here’s where Dave Gettleman’s Giants GM replacement will be picking in every round

As the Giants prepare to replace general manager Dave Gettleman, let’s take a look at where his replacement will be picking in the 2022 NFL Draft. This draft is critical for the Giants, who are pinched for salary cap space in 2022, largely because of Gettleman’s failed 2021 free agency spending spree — and because he restructured so many contracts, for the sake of immediate cap space.
NFL
FanSided

Dave Gettleman’s potential final act as Giants GM is one for the record books

The Dallas Cowboys have owned the NFC East since Dak Prescott took over as the starting quarterback in 2016. With Saturday’s 51-26 clobbering of the Eagles, Dallas improved to 6-0 vs the division this season, winning each game by an average score of 40-18. If you can believe it, the Cowboys are now 25-6 in games Prescott has started against the NFC East over the last five years.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gm#Cbs Sports#American Football#Mooretosay
Trentonian

Dave Gettleman retires as GM, Giants mum on Joe Judge’s future as head coach

Dave Gettleman is riding off into the sunset. At least that is how the Giants are framing his departure from the team. Gettleman announced his retirement Monday as senior vice president and general manager after four disastrous years where the team posted a 19-46 record. The 70-year-old originally joined the...
NFL
Boston Herald

Giants’ Steve Tisch: ‘Disappointed’ an ‘understatement’ as GM Dave Gettleman is dismissed

Giants co-owner Steve Tisch broke a two-year silence with a strong statement in the wake of GM Dave Gettleman’s dismissal on Monday. “It is an understatement to say John [Mara] and I are disappointed by the lack of success we have had on the field,” Tisch said in a statement released by the team. “We are united in our commitment to find a general manager who will provide the direction necessary for us to achieve the on-field performance and results we all expect.”
NFL
fox40jackson.com

Giants co-owners 'disappointed by lack of success' as GM Dave Gettleman retires

New York Giants general manager Dave Gettleman announced his retirement from football on Monday, and while team co-owners John Mara and Steve Tisch wished him well, the two executives had poignant words about whoever they’re looking for in his replacement. Gettleman took over as general manager in 2018 and...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
General Motors
NFL Teams
New York Giants
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NJ.com

Giants’ Dave Gettleman leaves messy 2022 salary cap situation for GM who replaces him — it might be the worst in the NFL too

Jonathan Stewart. Patrick Omameh. Nate Solder. Kareem Martin. Golden Tate. Levine Toilolo. Kyle Rudolph. Ifeadi Odenigbo. Kenny Golladay. Adoree’ Jackson. Devontae Booker. These are some of the names over the last four years that general manager Dave Gettleman signed to the Giants in free agency that, whether at the time or in retrospect, were viewed as overpays and/or just bad signings. That’s not to mention the pricey extensions handed out to players who didn’t live up to them, like Sterling Shepard and Riley Dixon. Plus, all of the contract restructures that — combined with all of those bad contracts — have left the Giants cap situation in utter disarray.
NFL
Big Blue View

Revisiting Dave Gettleman’s best (and worst) quotes as Giants’ GM

As the New York Giants’ record continues to drop this season, Dave Gettleman’s tenure with the team worsens. The Giants are 19-45 with Gettleman as the coach and, with one game remaining in the regular season, Gettleman’s departure from New York is inevitable. Back in 2019, Gettleman...
NFL
New York Post

Dave Gettleman’s goodbye to Giants may have already started

If this is Dave Gettleman‘s last game with the Giants, he is going his best to make the day a good one. Gettleman, 70, was spotted on the field taking photos with his family Sunday before the Giants kickoff against the Washington Football Team at a mostly empty MetLife Stadium. He also chatted with Washington coach Ron Rivera, an old friend from Carolina, and co-director of player personnel Mark Koncz, who came with Gettleman to New York from the Panthers.
NFL
NJ.com

Giants fire Joe Judge after 2 failed seasons | So what now, as John Mara also seeks new GM to replace Dave Gettleman?

Joe Judge spent a lot of time talking recently — in an obvious attempt to convince co-owner John Mara, through his press conference spiels, that he deserved a third season. Mara didn’t buy it. Nor was he convinced by his end-of-season meetings with Judge, as he let Judge’s fate remain uncertain while the Giants’ general manager search began.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Sunday’s Rob Gronkowski News

Cover your eyes, Antonio Brown. The former Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver expressed his unhappiness with his contract situation during a Full Send podcast appearance, noting that Tom Brady had taken care of his go-to tight end, Rob Gronkowski. On Sunday, Gronkowski proved Brown’s point. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers...
NFL
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit, MI
32K+
Followers
9K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

DSN is a Michigan made & operated sports site built by fans, for fans. We aim to showcase the pride of Detroit and give a voice to its fans while supporting local businesses. Contact detroitsportsnation@gmail.com for any comments or questions regarding DSN

 https://detroitsportsnation.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy