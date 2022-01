HUMBLE, Texas — "He took the other half of my heart with him. They took my soulmate, my best friend. They took my husband, my kids' father. He was my world." Amber Uresti is now a widow, in Humble, right outside of Houston. Calogero Duenes was shot and killed while carrying his daughter's birthday cake into Chuck E. Cheese.

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX ・ 4 DAYS AGO