Today marks the official start of Season 12 (or Season 2022) for League of Legends, the long-running MOBA from Riot Games. Over the course of the past few weeks, League of Legends has been in a pre-season state where Riot has slowly been implementing new changes that wouldn't officially take hold until today. Now that the season has finally kicked off, though, Riot has also opted to release a new cinematic for League of Legends much as it has done in the past.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 4 DAYS AGO