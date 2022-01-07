County Executive Olszewski announces distribution of 100,000 rapid at-home COVID-19 test kits, county testing expansion

TOWSON, MD—Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski on Friday announced updates on Baltimore County’s ongoing efforts to expand access to COVID-19 testing, including plans for the distribution of 100,000 rapid at-home COVID tests for residents and the expansion of county-run testing sites.

“Expanding Baltimore County’s testing availability will help ensure residents can take every precaution to protect themselves and their loved ones amid the extremely contagious omicron variant,” Olszewski said. “I want to thank County Administrative Officer Stacy Rogers, Health Officer Dr. Gregory Branch, and the entire Department of Health and Human Services team for their dedicated efforts to secure and distribute these tests to community members.”

“Being fully vaccinated and having ample access to testing are vitally important tools in decreasing the spread of this virus,” said Baltimore County Health Officer Dr. Gregory Wm. Branch. “Increasing testing options and availability will also help to lessen the burden on our hospitals and emergency rooms.”

Baltimore County Expanding COVID-19 Community Testing Clinic Locations and Hours

Beginning the week of January 10, Baltimore County Department of Health and Human Services will expand the County’s COVID-19 public testing clinic capacity. Updated testing clinic locations and times include:

NEW SITE: Former Sears Automotive Center at White Marsh Mall (Lower Level) (8200 Perry Hall Blvd, White Marsh, 21236)

Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays: 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Liberty Family Resource Center (3525 Resource Drive, Randallstown, 21133)

Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays: 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Drumcastle Government Center (6401 York Road, Towson, 21212)

Tuesdays and Thursdays: 4 p.m. – 7 p.m.Saturdays: 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Dundalk Health Center (7700 Dunmanway, Dundalk, 21222)

Wednesdays: 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Baltimore County Moving to Appointment-Based Testing

To improve the patient experience, Baltimore County will be moving to appointment only testing at county testing clinics beginning Monday, January 10th. Residents must have an appointment to receive a COVID-19 test.

To schedule appointments for next week, residents can visit https://baltimorecountymd.gov/covidtest . Residents are asked to assist relatives, neighbors, and loved ones in scheduling online appointments if they do not have internet access.

For more information, residents can call the Baltimore County COVID-19 hotline at 410-887-3816.

Rapid At-Home COVID-19 Test Community Distribution

County officials on Friday announced plans to equitably distribute 100,000 free rapid at-home COVID-19 tests directly to residents through a variety of community-based channels. Information on the county’s community test distribution schedule is below:

Date Time Location Type Monday, 1/10/22 1 p.m. until supplies last Catonsville Senior Center, 501 Rolling Rd., Catonsville, MD 21228 Drive Thru Tuesday,

1/11/22 1 p.m. until supplies last Baltimore County Career Center – Eastpoint Mall, 7930 Eastern Avenue

Baltimore, Maryland 21224 Drive Thru Wednesday,

1/12/22 1 p.m. until supplies last Fleming Senior Center, 641 Main St, Dundalk MD 21222 Walk Up Wednesday,

1/12/22 9.a.m. until supplies last Baltimore County Career Center – Liberty3637 Offutt Road, Randallstown, Maryland 21133 Walk Up Wednesday, 1/12/22 4 p.m. until supplies last Dundalk PAL Center, 15 Commerce Place, Dundalk, Maryland 21222 Drive Thru and Walk Up Thursday, 1/13/22 9 a.m. until supplies last Jacksonville Senior Center, 3605 Sweet Air Rd, Phoenix, MD 21131 Drive Thru Friday, 1/14/22 9 a.m. until supplies last Bykota Senior Center,

611 Central Avenue, Towson, MD 21204 Drive Thru Friday, 1/14/22 9 a.m. until supplies last BCPL Pikesville Branch, 1301 Reisterstown Road Pikesville, MD 21208 Walk Up Saturday, 1/15/22 9 a.m. until supplies last BCPL Arbutus Branch, 855 Sulphur Spring Road, Arbutus, MD 21227 Walk Up Saturday, 1/15/22 9 a.m. until supplies last BCPL Catonsville Branch, 1100 Frederick Road, Catonsville, MD 21228 Walk Up Saturday, 1/15/22 9 a.m. until supplies last BCPL Cockeysville Branch, 9833 Greenside Drive

Cockeysville, MD 21030 Walk Up Saturday, 1/15/22 9 a.m. until supplies last BCPL Essex Branch, 1110 Eastern Boulevard Essex, MD 21221 Walk Up Saturday, 1/15/22 9 a.m. until supplies last BCPL Hereford Branch, 16940 York Road Hereford, MD 21111 Walk Up Saturday, 1/15/22 9 a.m. until supplies last BCPL Lansdowne Branch, 500 Third Avenue Lansdowne, MD 21227 Walk Up Saturday, 1/15/22 9 a.m. until supplies last BCPL Loch Raven Branch, 1046 Taylor Avenue

Towson, MD 21286 Walk Up Saturday, 1/15/22 9 a.m. until supplies last BCPL North Point Branch,1716 Merritt Boulevard

Dundalk, MD 21222 Walk Up Saturday, 1/15/22 9 a.m. until supplies last BCPL Owings Mills Branch,10302 Grand Central Avenue Owings Mills, MD 21117 Walk Up Saturday, 1/15/22 9 a.m. until supplies last BCPL Parkville-Carney Branch, 9509 Harford Road

Parkville, MD 21234 Walk Up Saturday, 1/15/22 9 a.m. until supplies last BCPL Perry Hall Branch, 9685 Honeygo Boulevard

Perry Hall, MD 21128 Walk Up Saturday, 1/15/22 9 a.m. until supplies last BCPL Randallstown Branch, 8604 Liberty Road Randallstown, MD 21133 Walk Up Saturday, 1/15/22 9 a.m. until supplies last BCPL Reisterstown Branch, 21 Cockeys Mill Road

Reisterstown, MD 21136 Walk Up Saturday, 1/15/22 9 a.m. until supplies last BCPL Rosedale Branch, 6105 Kenwood Avenue Rosedale, MD 21237 Walk Up Saturday, 1/15/22 9 a.m. until supplies last BCPL Sollers Point Branch, 323 Sollers Point Road Dundalk, MD 21222 Walk Up Saturday, 1/15/22 9 a.m. until supplies last BCPL Towson Branch, 320 York Road Towson, MD 21204 Walk Up Saturday, 1/15/22 9 a.m. until supplies last BCPL White Marsh Branch, 8133 Sandpiper Circle

Baltimore, MD 21236 Walk Up Saturday, 1/15/22 9 a.m. until supplies last BCPL Woodlawn Branch, 1811 Woodlawn Drive

Woodlawn, MD 21207 Walk Up Sunday, 1/16/22 1 p.m. until supplies last Northwest Regional Park, 4515 Deer Park Rd, Owings Mills, MD 21117 Drive Thru Sunday, 1/16/22 1 p.m. until supplies last Eastern Regional Park, 11723 Eastern Ave, Middle River, MD 21220 Drive Thru

“I would like to thank County Executive Olszewski and other local leaders for working with the County Council to speed up the testing process,” said Councilman David Marks on Friday. “By providing additional flexibility, the state of emergency saved the county two weeks’ time in buying these supplies.”

All residents are encouraged to continue taking precautions to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

