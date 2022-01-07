ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

‘We’re keeping our fingers crossed,’ Part of Ohio over peak of latest COVID spike

By WHIO Staff
 4 days ago
Cleveland Clinic’s Chief of Medical Operations said data is showing northern Ohio has reached the peak of the latest COVID-19 case spike, primarily driven by the omicron variant, however medical professionals are cautioning the state is not in the clear yet.

Dr. Robert Wyllie with Cleveland Clinic said cases per day have started to go down in Cuyahoga County over the last 7 to 10 days.

“We’ve got the first inkling of that in Northern Ohio now,” Wyllie said. “We’re keeping our fingers crossed.”

While Northern Ohio is beginning to peak, Dr. Andrew Thomas with The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center said other parts of the state, including central and southwest Ohio, are a few weeks behind.

Thomas said statewide data is pointing toward a potential peak in all of Ohio toward the end of January.

Ohio Health Director Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff said while parts of the state are beginning to peak in the recent surge of cases and hospitalizations, hospitals and the healthcare system statewide is facing a historic challenge from the demands and pressure

“This is as serious as we have seen,” Vanderhoff said. “This virus is not going away.”

On Friday, the Ohio Hospital Association reported 6,570 people were currently diagnosed with COVID-19 in hospitals across the state. For perspective, the previous high-point during the pandemic was on Dec. 15, 2020, when 5,308 people were in the hospital with the virus.

Some have looked to South Africa, where the the omicron variant of COVID-19 was first identified in the late fall, to see if there are any trends Ohio could learn from. Cases have dropped off in South Africa, according to the John Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center COVID-19 data.

Vanderhoff and other state health leaders said its important to understand that the South African population is younger than the population in Ohio, so that could play a factor in how quickly cases drop off here once a peak is reached.

“We would all hope we would be able to enjoy the same pattern that we have seen in South Africa,” Vanderhoff said, noting that the receding cases there has been encouraging. “We’ll hopefully look forward to that.”

Wyllie said due to Ohio’s population being older than those in South Africa, he anticipates the drop in cases in Ohio when it happens “may be not as sharp.”

relay
4d ago

It’ll be over when you stop reporting about it anyone can make the numbers up. I don’t think there’s many out there that believe anything that comes out of the news media. Any more it seems like all of it is fake news you don’t know who to believe. You can get 100 different opinions from 100 different news medias

evening star
4d ago

just wait, shot #4 is about to surface. France has a new strain that supposedly came from Africa. IHU is out there. Makes me wonder about the insanity of news sources. I have only read this once. Does IHU stand for I hate you? Is this part of the fake news? Just waiting to see.

WHIO Dayton

Rare snowy owl seen flying over Washington, D.C.

WASHINGTON — A rare owl has been spotted touring the iconic monuments of Washington, D.C. for the last week, bringing out bird enthusiasts anxious to get a glimpse of the animal. The snowy owl was first spotted on Jan. 3, and has since been seen at Union Station, the...
WASHINGTON, DC
WHIO Dayton

Indigenous news outlets, nonprofits drive deeper coverage

PHOENIX — (AP) — Kiowa tribal member Tristan Ahtone remembers just getting started in journalism over a decade ago and pitching ideas on Indigenous topics. His bosses would say things like: “We ran a Native story earlier this year. Do we need another one?”. Thankfully, he said,...
ADVOCACY
WHIO Dayton

Fire safety experts say planning, quick reaction key

As smoke poured through the halls a New York City high-rise on Sunday, killing 17 people in the Bronx, tenants were faced with a life-or-death decision: Should they stay put or try to escape?. Several survivors later told reporters that when they saw their hallways fill with smoke, they returned...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WHIO Dayton

FDA: Stop using LuSys Laboratories COVID-19 tests due to potential false results

The Food and Drug Administration Tuesday is advising people to not use COVID-19 tests from LuSys Laboratories because they can produce false results — positive or negative. The FDA said in a news release that the LuSys Laboratories COVID-19 Antigen Test (Nasal/Saliva) and the LuSys Laboratories COVID-19 IgG/IgM Antibody tests have not been “authorized, cleared, approved by the FDA for distribution or use in the United States.”
PUBLIC HEALTH
WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

