Nicolas Cage and Wife Riko Shibata Expecting First Baby Together

By Mike Vulpo
NBC New York
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNicolas Cage is kicking off the New Year with big family news. The 53-year-old actor and his wife Riko Shibata, 37, are expecting their first baby together, his rep confirmed to E! News on Thursday, Jan. 6. The sex of their child has yet to be revealed. This will...

