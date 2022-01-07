AirBnB Host Had Bougie Guests

In recent years with podcasting on the up and up, many beg the question of, “Can I actually build a career and make money out of creating a podcast?” While just three years ago Podcast Insights reported just over 500 000 active podcasts, now in 2021 the industry has grown exponentially to a staggering number of over 2 million active podcasts following up with more than 48 million podcast episodes. These numbers certainly declare a matching rise in podcast listening, though for many that’s not enough to cultivate an entire financially based career. However, Advertise Cast has reported that the average 30-second CPM (cost per 1K listeners) rates are $18, while 60-second CPMs are $25. These differing statistics then further begs the question of how can one fundamentally build a brand that can achieve such monetary results?

CELL PHONES ・ 13 DAYS AGO