AirBnB Host Had Bougie Guests

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. Chile, someone’s panties were in a bunch. Fresh & Fit Podcast host Myron Gaines is under fire after getting very disrespectful with his female guest rapper Asian Doll during a recent taping. In a clip circulating social media, Gaines gets visually upset and attempts to scold Asian Doll and her friend for having side conversations during the podcast conversation. Asian Doll called him “mean as f*ck,” which seemed to aggravate him even more. “I’m not mean as f*ck, I just have rules. Simple,” he responded aggressively. When she doubles down on her “mean” comments, he flies into a tizzy. When Asian responded, “I can say what I want,” he responded, “Well you can get the f*ck off the show.” Asian Doll kept her calm but eventually left the show.
Comments / 0