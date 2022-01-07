2 Big Dividends To Make 2022 Your Best Year Ever

After 44 weeks and $4,400, the Dividend Harvesting Portfolio is generating $289.20 in estimated annual income and $24.10 in monthly estimated income. It's been 44 weeks since the inception of the Dividend Harvesting portfolio, and I have allocated $4,400 to this project. Along the way, we experienced some turbulence with flash crashes. There were many weeks that looked like they would end in the red, but at the end of the day, the Dividend Harvesting Portfolio mitigated downside risk, generated a continuous flow of dividends, and only experienced one week in the red. Overall, we're in the black by $205 (4.45%) and generating $289.20 in estimated annual dividends yielding 6.5%. In 44 weeks, a diversified portfolio has been created, which I am confident can navigate uncertainty and future corrections quite well.

STOCKS ・ 5 DAYS AGO