2 Big Dividends To Make 2022 Your Best Year Ever

By Rida Morwa
Seekingalpha.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article2022 offers us the chance to start anew and take a new direction with our portfolios. It's the new year! As people, we love to give ourselves a clean slate. A fresh page to being anew and start over. When a New Year comes, we often have a sense...

seekingalpha.com

Seekingalpha.com

What Is A Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)?

Reinvesting stock dividends has its advantages and disadvantages. Find out how a dividend reinvestment plan (DRIP) works, see an example, and determine if it's right for you. Dividend reinvestment occurs when an investor elects to have investment dividends buy more shares of the investment, rather than receive the dividends in cash or check. Investors who choose to reinvest their dividends are typically looking for long-term growth of their investment, such as a stock, mutual fund or exchange-traded fund (ETF).
#U S Economy
Seekingalpha.com

Gladstone Investment declares $0.075 dividend and $0.12 supplemental dividend

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) declares $0.075/share monthly dividend, in line with previous. Payable Jan. 31; for shareholders of record Jan. 21; ex-div Jan. 20. Payable Feb. 28; for shareholders of record Feb. 18; ex-div Feb. 17. Payable Mar. 31; for shareholders of record Mar. 23; ex-div Mar. 22. Additionally, declared a...
Seekingalpha.com

3 Unstoppable Dividend Blue-Chips I'm Buying In 2022 And So Should You

2022 is likely to be a year of volatility and incredible opportunity in the stock market. So far 2022 is a year when the stock market makes sense. Overvalued companies, which are the dominant names in the Nasdaq and S&P 500 are down a bit. Speculative tech is down a...
Seekingalpha.com

Bank of America, MetLife, Bank OZK top finance sector in Piper's Alpha Alignment

Piper Sandler's January Alpha Alignment Index, which looks at fundamental and technical factors, makes bullish calls on Bank of America (NYSE:BAC), MetLife (NYSE:MET), Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) and SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC). Index filters include an Overweight rating by Piper's fundamental research team, current market cap of at least $750M, minimum of...
Seekingalpha.com

Raytheon Is A Must-Have In A Diversified Dividend Growth Portfolio

I am always looking for the next opportunity for my dividend growth portfolio. One of my favorite sectors is aerospace and defense, especially when we see a higher level of uncertainty in the markets. These are usually companies with a significant portion of their revenues relying on governments who are stable even when the markets are not.
Seekingalpha.com

Dividend Harvesting Week 44 Update, $4,400 Allocated, $289.20 In Annual Dividends Yielding 6.5% Across 60 Positions

After 44 weeks and $4,400, the Dividend Harvesting Portfolio is generating $289.20 in estimated annual income and $24.10 in monthly estimated income. It's been 44 weeks since the inception of the Dividend Harvesting portfolio, and I have allocated $4,400 to this project. Along the way, we experienced some turbulence with flash crashes. There were many weeks that looked like they would end in the red, but at the end of the day, the Dividend Harvesting Portfolio mitigated downside risk, generated a continuous flow of dividends, and only experienced one week in the red. Overall, we're in the black by $205 (4.45%) and generating $289.20 in estimated annual dividends yielding 6.5%. In 44 weeks, a diversified portfolio has been created, which I am confident can navigate uncertainty and future corrections quite well.
