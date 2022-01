Missourians are scrambling to find coronavirus tests amid surging cases of COVID-19 caused by the omicron variant, and politicians are scrambling to find someone to blame for the shortage. The state is rationing the tests it is buying for residents. No one will be able to order a free at-home test from the state Department […] The post As Missourians seek COVID tests, politicians seek to lay blame for long lines and shortages appeared first on Missouri Independent.

MISSOURI STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO