Win FREE 2022 Tickets To See America In Atlantic City, New Jersey

When it comes to breakfast I consider the big 3 pancakes, waffles, and french toast. I like all three, to be honest. In this particular article, I am focusing on french toast. In my opinion, french toast is all about bread. Bread is the base and if you want a good serving of french toast, you need good bread. I'd be curious to see what YOU like when it comes to bread for french toast, I like a thicker piece of bread but not too thick. I also prefer good maple syrup with butter, no powdered sugar or jam for me.

OCEAN COUNTY, NJ ・ 16 HOURS AGO