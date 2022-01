Aluna, Above & Beyond, Valentino Khan, and Loud Luxury are the first artists to grace the Fitness DJ Mix Series from Apple Music. After months spent eating savory meals during the holiday season, many look to the new year as a time to get back in shape both physically and mentally. There’s no better time than the present to begin hitting the gym or taking yoga classes, and while those new year’s resolutions might fizzle for some, Apple Music is helping everyone attempt to avoid that with their latest DJ mix series focused on fitness.

YOGA ・ 4 HOURS AGO