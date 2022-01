The former office manager of a New Jersey construction company stole $2.2 million from her employer over a seven-year span by writing checks to herself, authorities said. Donna Cook, 52, of Howell, wrote the unauthorized checks between 2015 and 2021 by forging the signature of one of the Tinton Falls-based company’s owners, the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office said Monday.

HOWELL, NJ ・ 10 HOURS AGO