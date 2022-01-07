ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Blinn Falls To No. 2 Kilgore In Region XIV Road Tilt

austincountynewsonline.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Buccaneers dropped to 8-8 overall and 1-4 in region play. Kilgore continued its unbeaten streak and improved to 16-0 overall and 6-0 in region contests. Blinn was paced by two...

austincountynewsonline.com

Comments / 0

Related
Marshall County Daily

Eagles fall to CCA in 1st Region All “A” Classic

On Dec. 17 in their game against Community Christian Academy in CCA’s Christmas Tournament, the Eagles won 58-54. Saturday, the Warriors returned the favor, beating CFS 70-58 in Saturday’s 1st Region All “A” Classic game. CCA jumped out to a big lead at the end of...
BASKETBALL
austincountynewsonline.com

Blinn Rallies, Staves Off Navarro Comeback To Secure Region Win

Down 14 in the first half of their Region XIV home tilt against Navarro College, the Buccaneers battled all the way back to take an 11-point lead with 45 seconds to go in the second half. From there, Blinn held off the visiting Bulldogs to secure an 82-78 win at the Kruse Center in Brenham, Texas.
BRENHAM, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
wsvaonline.com

EMU MBB falls on the road at No. 1 Randolph-Macon

The Eastern Mennonite men’s basketball lost on the road Tuesday night at No. 1 Randolph-Macon, 82-55. The Royals drop to 5-7 overall this season and 3-2 in the ODAC, while the RM is now 11-1 and 3-0 in league play. EMU fell behind 44-26 at halftime and they weren’t...
BASKETBALL
wymt.com

AP Poll: Cats fall after road loss

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Baylor is the unanimous No. 1 in The Associated Press men’s college basketball poll once again, while fifth-ranked Southern California climbed to its highest ranking in nearly five decades. Gonzaga, UCLA, Auburn and USC rounded out the top five. The Tigers jumped five spots to No. 4, while the Trojans rose two spots to hit their highest ranking since last reaching No. 5 in December 1974. No. 13 Wisconsin had the biggest jump of the 12 teams that climbed in this week’s poll, leaping 10 spots after beating Purdue, Iowa and Maryland in Big Ten play. No. 12 LSU rose nine spots after wins against ranked Kentucky and Tennessee teams.
HAZARD, KY
The Spun

Way-Too-Early College Football Preseason Top 25 Released

The 2021 college football season isn’t over yet, as we’ve still got Monday night’s national title game to play, but we’ve already got the 2022 season to look forward to. Which teams will be contending for the national championship next season?. A way-too-early college football preseason...
COLLEGE SPORTS
austincountynewsonline.com

Fast Start Lifts Tyler Over Blinn

The Buccaneers are now 9-9 overall and 2-5 in region play. Tyler improved to 10-6 and 5-1 in Region XIV. The Apaches got off to a hot start and led 31-16 at the half. “I thought our guys played hard,” Blinn head coach Scott Schumacher said. “Tyler played well right from the beginning. They built a big lead and held onto it. That’s a difficult thing to do, but Tyler is a very good team and they did it.”
BEEVILLE, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Buccaneers#Tyler Junior College#Navarro College#Njcaa
whopam.com

Lady Blazers fall to Crittenden County in 2nd Region All A

Crittenden County used an 18-5 first quarter run and cruised to a 53-29 win over University Heights in the 2nd Region All A tournament last night. The Lady Rockets got 15 points from Taylor Guess and 11 from Natalie Boone to improve to 12-3 on the season and meet Lyon County in the semifinals Friday night. Brianna Daniel hit four three point shots for 12 points to lead the Lady Blazers-now 3-9 on the season.
CRITTENDEN COUNTY, KY
Tulsa World

Cold-shooting Sooners fall to Longhorns on the road

AUSTIN, Texas — Andrew Jones scored a season-best 22 points and made four steals, and No. 21 Texas beat Oklahoma 66-52 on Tuesday night. Texas (13-3, 3-1 Big 12) led by 20 points six minutes into the second half. Oklahoma (12-4, 2-2) cut the deficit to 11 with 5:38 left, but Timmy Allen scored inside for Texas and Jones made consecutive layups to put the Sooners away.
COLLEGE SPORTS
goutrgv.com

Women's Basketball Falls in Non-Conference Tilt at No. 9 Texas

AUSTIN – The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) Vaqueros women's basketball team fell 93-58 in a non-conference matchup against the No. 9 Texas Longhorns on Sunday at the Frank Erwin Center. The Vaqueros (5-9, 1-1 WAC) had a pair in double-figure scoring as graduate student Taylor Muff...
AUSTIN, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Watertown Public Opinion

Girls Basketball: Hamlin turns back Sioux Valley in Throwback Classic

SIOUX FALLS — Hamlin rolled to a 56-30 Lake Central Conference girls basketball win over Sioux Valley on Tuesday night in the eighth Throwback Classic at the Sanford Pentagon. Kami Wadsworth scored 15 points, Ally Abraham 13, Brooklyn Brandriet 11, Marissa Bawdon eight and Addison Neuendorf seven for the Chargers (4-2 overall and 2-1 in the LCC). Abraham added 12 rebounds, Wadsworth seven rebounds, Neuendorf seven assists and Brandriet four assists and three steals. ...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
GazetteXtra

Turner takes down East Troy

BELOIT A total team effort. That’s an apt description of Turner’s impressive 59-46 victory over East Troy Tuesday night. Turner entered the game with a 4-3 overall record, while East Troy, strong as always, was 7-2 overall. After Tuesday’s Turner...
EAST TROY, WI
KAGS

Blinn College transfer rate highest in Texas

BRYAN, Texas — Blinn College District's transfer rate among students to four-year universities is at a higher rate than any other community college in Texas, according to the Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board. The new data, released by the college in a press release on Monday, has Blinn's academic...
BRYAN, TX
Deming Headlight

Alamogordo Tigers force 'Cat collapse in fourth quarter

DEMING – Two evenly-matched basketball teams gave no quarter through the first three periods of play on Tuesday in a District 3-5A boys’ basketball game. The Alamogordo High Tigers owned the fourth period, out-scoring the host Deming Wildcats 12-6 and stepping off the floor of Frank Dooley Court on the campus of DHS with a 45-39 win, and to chants of “This is our house,” from the Tigers’ cheering section.
DEMING, NM

Comments / 0

Community Policy