The Sonoma County Continuum of Care is looking for public nominations to its advisory board. Nominations are invited for five board seats, and members of the Continuum of Care will choose the candidates at a public meeting on March 22nd. The 17-member board is made up of elected officials, nonprofit representatives among other members of the public. They oversee the most significant homelessness spending in the county as well as many local homeless programs and services. Nominations will be accepted until February 23rd and those interested can apply on the county website.

SONOMA COUNTY, CA ・ 5 HOURS AGO