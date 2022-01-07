ROYAL NEWS Crown Princess Mary’s birthday gala dinner canceled The royal’s birthday will ‘be marked exclusively privately’

The gala dinner for Crown Princess Mary of Denmark’s 50th birthday has been canceled. The Danish Royal House announced on Friday that Queen Margrethe II and the Crown Princess, who tested positive for COVID-19 last month, decided to cancel the event.

“The cancellation is based on the current situation with infection in society and the uncertainty that remains about the development of Covid-19. The decision has also been made in respect of the many partners involved in a celebration of this size. A work that took place in the coming weeks and which would be extremely difficult to carry out,” the royal house explained.

The gala dinner was scheduled to take place at Rosenborg Castle on Feb. 4 (the eve of Mary’s birthday). The royal house also revealed that “on the day itself, the Crown Princess’ 50th birthday will thus be marked exclusively privately.”

Plans to celebrate the royal mom of four’s milestone birthday were announced in early December. Aside from the now-canceled gala dinner, the program includes two exhibit openings, as well as the opening of a new knowledge center at the University of Copenhagen. The Mary Foundation’s previously announced birthday celebration has been postponed to later this year.