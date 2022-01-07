B. Riley Is Bullish On CompoSecure, Sees Sharp Upside

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Truist reduced their price target on Purple Innovation from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Wedbush reduced their target price on Purple Innovation from $20.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Purple Innovation from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Raymond James cut Purple Innovation from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Purple Innovation from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Purple Innovation has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.22.

STOCKS ・ 1 DAY AGO