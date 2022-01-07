ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rooney Mara to Star as Audrey Hepburn in Upcoming Luca Guadagnino-Directed Biopic

By Vanessa Etienne
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new fair lady: Rooney Mara will portray Audrey Hepburn in an upcoming biopic about the iconic Oscar-winning actress, according to Deadline. Variety also confirmed the casting. The 36-year-old actress will lead the movie directed by Call Me By Your Name filmmaker Luca Guadagnino. Though the film's plot is...

