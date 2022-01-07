ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CinCor Pharma's stock opens well above IPO price, then sells off sharply

 4 days ago
CinCor Pharma Inc.'s stock (cinc) shot out of the gate in morning trading Friday, but then pulled back sharply, to trade briefly below in negative territory. The Massachusetts-based biopharmaceutical company's stock's first trade was at $21.00 at 11:05 a.m. Eastern, or 31.3% above the $16 IPO price . The stock then rose to an intraday high of $22.67, before selling off to trade as low as $15.69, or 1.9% below its IPO price, before bouncing slightly to trade flat. At current prices, the company is valued at about $567 million. The company's debut comes on a day that the Renaissance IPO ETF (ipo) dropped 1.4% while the S&P 500 (spx) lost 0.7%.

