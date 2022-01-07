10-year Treasury yield rises toward 1.8% despite data showing U.S. created just 199,000 jobs in December

By Marketwatch

BOND REPORT

Treasury yields moved mostly higher on Friday as traders focused on positive elements of the December jobs report that should keep the Federal Reserve on an aggressive track toward tightening policy in coming months.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury note (BX:TMUBMUSD10Y) was at 1.775%, up from 1.733% at 3 p.m. Eastern on Thursday. Yields and debt prices move opposite each other.

The 30-year Treasury bond BX:TMUBMUSD30Y yield was 2.125%, up from 2.093% on Thursday afternoon.

The 2-year Treasury yield (BX:TMUBMUSD02Y) was at 0.874% versus 0.88% late Thursday afternoon.

Based on Thursday’s 3 p.m. levels, the 2-year yield climbed to its highest since Feb. 27, 2020, while the 10-year yield was the highest since March 31 and the 30-year rate was the highest since Oct. 21. Long-end yields have risen for four consecutive sessions to begin 2022, with the 10-year rate rising 23.7 basis points through Thursday.

What are yields doing?What’s driving yields?

December’s jobs report showed only 199,000 new jobs were created, significantly below the 422,000 gain expected by economists surveyed by The Wall Street Journal. Meanwhile, the unemployment rate slipped to 3.9% from 4.2%.

Still, the data contained enough positive elements — such as a declining unemployment rate, higher average hourly earnings and job gains in previously hard-hit sectors like leisure — to keep expectations intact for an aggressive start to the Fed’s next rate-hike cycle.

Investors have been increasingly penciling in prospects for a rate hike by the Federal Reserve in March, when the central bank is on track to have fully wound down its monthly asset purchases. Minutes of the Fed’s December policy meeting, released Wednesday, showed that officials felt it might be necessary “to increase the federal-funds rate sooner or at a faster pace than participants had earlier anticipated.” The summary also showed that Fed officials had a wide-ranging discussion of how to move away from its current easy stance by hiking rates and shrinking its balance sheet.



On Friday, San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly said she could imagine starting to shrink the balance sheet after “one or two hikes.” Her comments came a day after St. Louis Fed President James Bullard, a 2022 voter on the rate-setting Federal Open Market Committee, said the first rate increase could come as soon as March .



Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic is slated to discuss the economy at 12:15 p.m. Eastern time and November consumer-credit data is due at 3 p.m.

What are analysts saying?

“A longstanding view held within the Fed is that monetary policy should be pre-emptive to avoid a wage-price spiral,” said Ben Emons, managing director of global macro strategy for Medley Global Advisors. Real earnings are holding up in a healthy sign that a tightening labor market is not derailed by rising wage costs, and “yields are higher because the report is not accounting for omicron likely tightening labor markets even further.”