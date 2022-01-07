ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

10-year Treasury yield rises toward 1.8% despite data showing U.S. created just 199,000 jobs in December

By William Watts, Vivien Lou Chen
MarketWatch
MarketWatch
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gNuMy_0dfWxXo900
By Marketwatch
BOND REPORT

Treasury yields moved mostly higher on Friday as traders focused on positive elements of the December jobs report that should keep the Federal Reserve on an aggressive track toward tightening policy in coming months.

What are yields doing?
  • The yield on the 10-year Treasury note (BX:TMUBMUSD10Y) was at 1.775%, up from 1.733% at 3 p.m. Eastern on Thursday. Yields and debt prices move opposite each other.
  • The 30-year Treasury bond BX:TMUBMUSD30Y yield was 2.125%, up from 2.093% on Thursday afternoon.
  • The 2-year Treasury yield (BX:TMUBMUSD02Y) was at 0.874% versus 0.88% late Thursday afternoon.
  • Based on Thursday’s 3 p.m. levels, the 2-year yield climbed to its highest since Feb. 27, 2020, while the 10-year yield was the highest since March 31 and the 30-year rate was the highest since Oct. 21. Long-end yields have risen for four consecutive sessions to begin 2022, with the 10-year rate rising 23.7 basis points through Thursday.
What’s driving yields?

December’s jobs report showed only 199,000 new jobs were created, significantly below the 422,000 gain expected by economists surveyed by The Wall Street Journal. Meanwhile, the unemployment rate slipped to 3.9% from 4.2%.

Still, the data contained enough positive elements — such as a declining unemployment rate, higher average hourly earnings and job gains in previously hard-hit sectors like leisure — to keep expectations intact for an aggressive start to the Fed’s next rate-hike cycle.

Investors have been increasingly penciling in prospects for a rate hike by the Federal Reserve in March, when the central bank is on track to have fully wound down its monthly asset purchases. Minutes of the Fed’s December policy meeting, released Wednesday, showed that officials felt it might be necessary “to increase the federal-funds rate sooner or at a faster pace than participants had earlier anticipated.” The summary also showed that Fed officials had a wide-ranging discussion of how to move away from its current easy stance by hiking rates and shrinking its balance sheet.

On Friday, San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly said she could imagine starting to shrink the balance sheet after “one or two hikes.” Her comments came a day after St. Louis Fed President James Bullard, a 2022 voter on the rate-setting Federal Open Market Committee, said the first rate increase could come as soon as March .

Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic is slated to discuss the economy at 12:15 p.m. Eastern time and November consumer-credit data is due at 3 p.m.

What are analysts saying?

“A longstanding view held within the Fed is that monetary policy should be pre-emptive to avoid a wage-price spiral,” said Ben Emons, managing director of global macro strategy for Medley Global Advisors. Real earnings are holding up in a healthy sign that a tightening labor market is not derailed by rising wage costs, and “yields are higher because the report is not accounting for omicron likely tightening labor markets even further.”

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mary Daly
AFP

Powell to target inflation at confirmation, face trading scrutiny

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell will highlight the central bank's efforts to fight inflation and stabilize the US economy at his confirmation hearing, according to testimony released Monday. In a letter sent Monday, Democratic Senator Elizabeth Warren, citing the Times' reporting, asked "that the Federal Reserve... release all available information about the trades by Fed officials" by next Monday.
BUSINESS
The Independent

Federal Reserve's Powell: High inflation 'exacts a toll'

High inflation is taking a toll on American families, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell acknowledged in remarks to be delivered at a Tuesday congressional hearing, where he is sure to face tough questions on the subject. “We know that high inflation exacts a toll, particularly for those less able to meet the higher costs of essentials like food, housing, and transportation,” Powell said in prepared testimony that was made public Monday. The Senate Banking Committee will hold a hearing on Powell's nomination to a second four-year term Tuesday. President Joe Biden announced Powell's reappointment in late November. Inflation has...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Federal Reserve#Bx#The Wall Street Journal
StreetInsider.com

Dollar eases after Powell testimony; riskier currencies rise

NEW YORK (Reuters) -The dollar edged lower against a basket of currencies on Tuesday after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's testimony signalled that while the Fed will be normalizing policy it has not made a decision on reducing its nearly $9 trillion balance sheet. Powell noted that policymakers were still...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Dimon: Growth Will Be Hottest Since Great Depression in '22, With Active Fed

JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon is bullish on the economy, and he thinks the hot expansion will lead the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates at least five times this year. “We’re going to have the best growth we’ve ever had this year, I think since maybe sometime after the Great Depression,” Dimon told CNBC Monday. “Next year will be pretty good too.”
BUSINESS
The Independent

Asian stocks mostly lower, eyeing Fed, China omicron cases

Asian shares mostly declined in cautious trading Tuesday following a retreat on Wall Street Investors are keeping an eye on rising numbers of coronavirus cases, especially in China where a third city has locked down its residents because of a COVID-19 outbreak, raising the number confined to their homes in China to about 20 million people. Such disruptions can have region-wide implications for trade and other activity. Major companies, including automakers such as Toyota, had been counting on a recovery in the supply of semiconductor chips and other products from China and the rest of Asia,...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Jobs
AFP

Global growth could slow sharply due to Omicron: World Bank

Global growth will "decelerate markedly" this year, but the Omicron variant of Covid-19 that is spreading rapidly worldwide could make the situation worse and exacerbate labor shortages and supply chain snarls, the World Bank warned Tuesday. That would exacerbate ongoing struggles with labor shortages and global production and transportation snarls that have fueled a wave of price increases.
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

MarketWatch

74K+
Followers
16K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

MarketWatch provides the latest stock market, financial and business news. Get stock market quotes, personal finance advice, company news and more.

 https://www.marketwatch.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy