Woman killed in early morning Tooele County rollover accident

A woman was killed early Friday after being ejected from her vehicle during a rollover accident in Tooele County.

The 58-year-old woman was driving on SR 112 between Tooele and Grantsville at around 4:30 a.m. when the accident occurred at a curve in the road. A witness told police they saw headlights approaching that then disappeared.

According to police, the woman was the only occupant of the vehicle and they don't believe the accident was weather-related.