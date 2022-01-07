ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tooele County, UT

Woman killed in early morning Tooele County rollover accident

By Jeff Tavss
FOX 13 News
FOX 13 News
 4 days ago
A woman was killed early Friday after being ejected from her vehicle during a rollover accident in Tooele County.

The 58-year-old woman was driving on SR 112 between Tooele and Grantsville at around 4:30 a.m. when the accident occurred at a curve in the road. A witness told police they saw headlights approaching that then disappeared.

According to police, the woman was the only occupant of the vehicle and they don't believe the accident was weather-related.

FOX 13 News

FOX 13 News

