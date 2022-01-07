ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

‘The Boys’: Amazon Supe Series’ Season 3 Gets Summer Premiere Date

By Alexandra Del Rosario
Deadline
Deadline
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xE7FZ_0dfWxRVn00

Prime Video has unveiled the premiere date for the third season of The Boys .

Amazon revealed during the latest installment of Vought News Network, which can be viewed above, that The Boys will bring the heat this summer when it returns with a three-episode premiere on Friday, June 3. New episodes will be available each Friday leading  to the season finale July 8.

Season 3 of The Boys stars Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Antony Starr, Erin Moriarty, Dominique McElligott, Jessie T. Usher, Laz Alonso, Chace Crawford, Tomer Capon, Karen Fukuhara, Nathan Mitchell, Colby Minifie, Claudia Doumit, and Jensen Ackles. Laurie Holden, Sean Patrick Flanery, Miles Gaston, Nick Wechsler, Frances Turner, Kristin Booth and Jack Doolan are also set to appear.

Based on the bestselling comic by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson, The Boys was developed by showrunner Eric Kripke, who also serves as writer and executive producer. Joining Kripke as executive producers are Point Grey Pictures’ Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg and James Weaver; Original Film’s Neal H. Moritz and Pavun Shetty; and Phil Sgriccia, Craig Rosenberg, Rebecca Sonnenshine, Ken Levin and Jason Netter. Ennis and Robertson also co-executive produce along with Michael Saltzman.

The Boys is produced by Sony Pictures Television and Amazon Studios with Point Grey Pictures, Kripke Enterprises and Original Film.

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

‘The White Lotus’: Michael Imperioli To Star In Second Installment Of HBO Series

EXCLUSIVE: Michael Imperioli has been tapped as a lead in the second installment of HBO’s dark comedy series The White Lotus. The Sopranos alum, who will be a series regular, is the first confirmed cast member for the upcoming follow-up to Mike White’s breakout social satire limited series. The six-part original series followed visitors vacationing at the White Lotus, an exclusive Hawaiian resort. The second installment — also written, to directed by and executive produced by White — will leave Hawaii behind for a new location and is expected to follow a different group of vacationers at another White Lotus property. Imperioli...
TV SERIES
Deadline

‘The Goldbergs’ Star Wendi McLendon-Covey Confirms Four Additional Season 9 Episodes

As Deadline reported last month, amid the Jeff Garlin drama — which culminated with the actor’s exit from The Goldbergs following HR investigations — and as the show marked its 200th episode, the veteran ABC comedy series also received an order for four additional episodes, bringing its ninth season to 22 episodes. This morning, The Goldbergs star Wendi McLendon-Covey took to Instagram to confirm the additional episode order. “2022 has already thrown us many curveballs, but here’s some good news: ABC has ordered 4 additional episodes, bringing season 9 up to 22 episodes!,” she wrote next to photos teasing the comedy’s upcoming episode. “This week’s show will make you want to dance, so wash your leg warmers!” ABC, which just renewed another veteran series, Grey’s Anatomy, is yet to make a renewal recision on The Goldbergs. Nine seasons in, the 1980s family comedy remains a solid ratings performer and an anchor of ABC’s Wednesday comedy lineup. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wendi McLendon-Covey (@wendimclendoncovey)
TV SERIES
Deadline

‘Supercool’: Vertical Entertainment Acquires Rights To Comedy Starring Jake Short, Miles J. Harvey & Damon Wayans Jr.

EXCLUSIVE: Vertical Entertainment has acquired North American rights to the comedy Supercool, starring Jake Short (This Is the Year), Miles J. Harvey (The Babysitter) and Damon Wayans Jr. (Let’s Be Cops, The Other Guys), with plans to release it in theaters and on digital and VOD on February 11. The film from director Teppo Airaksinen (Juice) centers on Neil Tobbler (Short), who has gone through most of his life feeling invisible and fantasizing about his long-time crush, Summer (Madison Davenport). When Neil and his best friend Gilbert (Harvey) find out that Summer is throwing a birthday party, Gilbert pressures Neil to...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Seth Rogen
Person
Sean Patrick Flanery
Person
Chace Crawford
Person
Darick Robertson
Person
Laz Alonso
Person
Karen Fukuhara
Person
Evan Goldberg
Person
Laurie Holden
Person
Eric Kripke
Person
Jensen Ackles
Person
Nick Wechsler
Person
Jack Quaid
Person
Antony Starr
Person
Kristin Booth
Person
Erin Moriarty
Hello Magazine

11 favourite Netflix shows that are all returning in 2022

It might only be the first week of January, but we're already convinced this year is going to be brilliant when it comes to TV. While Netflix has some exciting new shows on its roster for the 12 months ahead, there's also many returning seasons for some of the streaming giant's biggest titles.
TV SERIES
IndieWire

7 New Netflix Shows in January 2022 and the Best Reasons to Watch

1. “Ozark” Season 4, Part 1 (available January 21) Why Should I Watch? The beginning of the end starts with a premiere episode titled… “The Beginning of the End.” Jason Bateman’s breakthrough dramatic turn — as Marty Byrde, an accountant-turned-money-launderer who flees to the middle of Missouri with his family to make big profits for his cartel lord clients — will come to a close in 2022 via a supersized final season. Part 1 premieres January 21 with eight episodes, before the last eight entries debut at a later date. By now, you know if you’re onboard with the dark crime...
TV SERIES
Variety

‘Bel-Air’ Trailer: Peacock’s Stylish ‘Fresh Prince’ Reboot Ditches Jokes for Drama

“Bel-Air,” a dramatic reboot of the Will Smith ’90s sitcom “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air,” has released its first trailer. The series will debut its first three episodes on Peacock on Feb. 13, with subsequent new episodes being released weekly on the streamer. “This town will try to make you forget who you are and where you came from. Don’t let it do that,” Jabari Banks’ Will is warned by Jazz (Jordan L. Jones) at the start of the trailer. The show, based on Morgan Cooper’s viral video that imagined a dramatic version of the iconic sitcom, is co-written and directed by...
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Boys#Amazon Studios#Vought News Network#Point Grey Pictures#Original Film#Sony Pictures Television
iheart.com

'Bridgerton' Reveals Season 2 Premiere Date

The hit series debuted one year ago on December 25th and let's just say fans were bummed to learn that season two would not premiere on December 25, 2021. Instead, fans received an announcement revealing the season two premiere date. In honor of the one-year anniversary, returning and new cast...
TV SERIES
vitalthrills.com

The Boys Season 3 Release Date and First Look!

Prime Video (try it free) today announced the premiere date for The Boys Season 3 and released a first-look video, which you can watch below! The Boys Season 3 will debut with three episodes on Friday, June 3. New episodes will be available each Friday following, leading up to the...
TV SERIES
Twinfinite

The Boys Returns to Amazon for Season 3 June 2022

Earlier today, Amazon confirmed that The Boys season 3 will return to its subscription service, Amazon Prime Video, on June 3, 2022. The news came by way of a terrifying tease, which features Homelander smiling for the camera as if business were usual, though he’s clearly struggling to maintain his composure.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Deadline

Hulu Orders 20th Television Comedy ‘Reboot’ To Series; Judy Greer Joins Alongside Keegan-Michael Key & Johnny Knoxville

Hulu has ordered the Steven Levitan and 20th Television comedy Reboot to series. Judy Greer has notched the female lead character role of Bree Marie Larson in the Keegan-Michael Key and Johnny Knoxville comedy series, replacing Leslie Bibb. Deadline hears that the writers took the direction of the female lead character in a different direction. The nine-time Emmy winning Levitan created, wrote, is executive producing and is show-running Reboot. Steeped in the irony of the television’s industry continuing inclination to “reboot” hit shows from the past, the series begins when Hulu reboots an early 2000’s family sitcom, forcing its dysfunctional cast  back together. Now...
TV SERIES
Cinema Blend

The Boys Reveals Season 3 Premiere Date And How The Seven Will Replace Former Members

Prime Video’s irreverent superhero series The Boys is finally coming back in 2022, and we have a release date for Season 3. Along with that huge announcement, the final installment of the Vought New Network digital series Seven on 7 with Cameron Coleman” also gave fans plenty of other tidbits to chew on as we await Herogasm and the reveal of Jensen Ackles' Soldier Boy. Coleman gave fans a peek at how The Seven's two open spots will be filled when Season 3 premieres.
TV SERIES
Deadline

‘Phat Tuesdays’ Docuseries From Guy Torry & Reginald Hudlin Gets Prime Video Series Greenlight, Premiere Date

Prime Video has given a series greenlight to Phat Tuesdays, a docuseries from Guy Torry, creator and host of the famed Phat Tuesday comedy shows at LA’s The Comedy Store, Oscar-nominated filmmaker Reginald Hudlin (The Black Godfather, Marshall), Amazon Studios, Original Productions, Phat Tuesday Productions and Kelsey Grammer’s Grammnet Productions. The three-episode docuseries celebrates Torry’s Phat Tuesdays at The Comedy Store, the influential comedy showcase that helped launch the careers of some of the most famous Black comedians in the industry. It’s set to premiere exclusively on Prime Video on Friday, February 4, in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide. ...
LOS ANGELES, CA
SuperHeroHype

Jonathan Nolan Will Direct Amazon Prime’s Fallout Series Premiere

Jonathan Nolan Will Direct Amazon Prime’s Fallout Series Premiere. Almost two years ago, word broke that Westworld creators Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy were adapting the Fallout video game franchise for TV as part of their new development deal with Amazon Prime. There have been virtually no updates on the series since then. However, the project seems to have taken a few crucial steps forward. According to Deadline, the show is aiming to start production later in 2022, with Nolan directing the first episode himself.
TV SERIES
tvseriesfinale.com

I Know What You Did Last Summer: Cancelled, No Season Two for Amazon Prime Video Series

The TV version of I Know What You Did Last Summer has met its maker. Amazon Prime Video has cancelled the show, opting not to proceed with a second season. Written and executive produced by Sara Goodman, the I Know What You Did Last Summer series stars Madison Iseman, Bill Heck, Brianne Tju, Ezekiel Goodman, Ashley Moore, Sebastian Amoruso, Fiona Rene, Cassie Beck, and Brooke Bloom. It’s based on the 1973 novel by Lois Duncan, which was also the basis of the 1997 feature film.
TV SERIES
epicstream.com

This Is Us Season 6 Spoilers, Premiere Date & Predictions: Series Creator Dan Fogelman Teases What’s In Store For Rebecca, Jack, Kevin, Kate, Randall

"This Is Us" Season 6 series creator Dan Fogelman just shared exciting spoilers ahead of premiere. This Is Us Season 6 fans will be delighted to know that the hit NBC series will finally premiere this week. And before the first episode from the season airs, series creator Dan Fogelman first shared some exciting information from the hit TV show.
TV SERIES
Deadline

Deadline

39K+
Followers
22K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy