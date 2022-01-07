ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

Obnoxious Canadian Influencers Left Stranded in Mexico After In-Flight Chaos

By Corbin Bolies
TheDailyBeast
TheDailyBeast
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Canadian influencers who decided to have the party of their lives on board a Sunwing Airlines flight have been left stranded in Mexico as a result. After a video showed the maskless group...

www.thedailybeast.com

Comments / 2

Related
The Independent

Airlines refuse to fly ‘idiot’ influencers home after they overtook plane from Canada to Cancun despite Covid rules

Canadian airlines are reportedly refusing to fly a group of influencers home after they posted videos partying maskless on a chartered Sunwing flight. The resulting backlash caused the airline to cancel the group's flight home, and no airlines are willing to fly the partiers home. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau addressed the issue during a press conference on Wednesday, calling the influencers "idiots" and describing their freewheeling party videos a "slap in the face" at a time when hospitals are overrun with Covid-19 patients. USA Today reported the story. In the video, the partiers are singing, dancing, vaping and passing...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
TMZ.com

Organizer of Canadian Party Flight Says Passengers Are Still Stranded

The organizer of the Canadian party flight says passengers are still stranded in Mexico, and he understands why millions -- including PM Justin Trudeau -- are pissed off. James Awad, the founder of 111 Private Club -- who put the trip together -- says everyone was tested for COVID prior to getting on the flight, and the only travelers on that plane were from his group ... he chartered an entire Sunwing Airline plane solely for the event.
WORLD
mediaite.com

Gang of Boozy, Vape-Sucking Influencers Banned From Airline After Raging Maskless on Flight to Cancun

A gang of boozy, vape-blowing influencers has been banned from airline after raging maskless on a flight to Cancun. Video of the raucous flight went viral, showing passengers standing and dancing in the rows or in the aisle, some recording the partying. One passenger can be seen holding a bottle of Grey Goose. Many of the passengers acted like it was Club Cloud Nine.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Justin Trudeau
luxurylaunches.com

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau slams maskless influencers who had a wild party on board a chartered flight from Montreal to Cancun.

The world is a divided place. On the one hand, we have people combating a pandemic, haggling with surging cases, wearing masks, getting vaccinated, and maintaining social distancing even during festivities. Then there is another part of the world, one that is smaller, the size of a plane, where Canadian influencers and TV stars party like there is no tomorrow (there won’t be a tomorrow if covid-19 is still not taken seriously). A video of a group of vacationers is doing the rounds where they irresponsibly drank, danced, and vaped their way from Montreal to Mexico aboard a chartered Sunwing flight. These maskless passengers broke every covid-19 related rule and numerous air transport rules.
PUBLIC HEALTH
East Bay Times

Disruptive Canadians stranded in Cancún after airlines refuse to fly them home

MONTREAL (AP) — A group of passengers who partied without masks aboard a chartered flight from Montreal to Mexico remain stranded after three airlines refused to fly them home to Canada. Sunwing Airlines canceled the return charter flight from Cancún that had been scheduled for Wednesday. Air Transat and...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mexico#Canadian#Air Canada#Sunwing Airlines#Maskless#Air Transat#Ctv News#Covid
Inside the Magic

Many Left Stranded as Flight Cancelations Continue Into 2022

It all started on Christmas Eve when we reported hundreds of flights were canceled due to the recent surge of the COVID-19 Omicron variant. Those cancelations continued over the holiday weekend, leaving thousands stranded at airports across the United States. Now, as we move into 2022, unfortunately those flights cancelations...
ORLANDO, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Country
Canada
Crain's Chicago Business

The holidays are over. Flight chaos is not.

(Bloomberg) — Thousands of U.S. flight cancellations cascaded into the first workday of the new year as ongoing Covid-19 issues among airline workers were compounded by winter storms hitting the northeast. More than 2,830 flights were canceled as of 1 p.m. on Monday, according to data tracker FlightAware.com, the...
LIFESTYLE
The Independent

Kicked off a flight for wearing a crop top: Why do airlines still have such conservative dress codes?

You’re off to catch a flight for your long-awaited beach holiday. You’ve paid for the hotel, bulk-bought the SPF and made an in-flight playlist to die for. The last thing you’re thinking about, I’d wager, is the modesty of your outfit.Yet, in recent years there have been a spate of cases where airline staff have deemed a passenger’s clothing - usually a woman’s - “inappropriate”, resulting in them either being kicked off their flight or forced to cover up.In September, a woman accused Alaska Airlines of harassment after she was removed from a flight for wearing an outfit the flight...
LIFESTYLE
The Independent

Man upgraded to first class on flight due to being ‘too big for plane’

An exceptionally tall man was forced to change planes after being deemed “too big” to fit the aircraft he was booked onto - although he did get an upgrade on his second flight.Beau Brown, who is 7ft 1in, had booked a seat in an exit row on a domestic flight from North Carolina to Georgia to ensure extra leg room.However, on boarding he still found it impossible to fit on the small domestic flight.The airline, which has not been named, was forced to book Mr Brown onto a different flight later that day - but bumped him up to first...
LIFESTYLE
fox35orlando.com

Florida man kicked off United Airlines flight for wearing women’s underwear as COVID-19 mask

CAPE CORAL, Fla. - A Florida man says he was kicked off a United Airlines flight Wednesday for wearing women’s underwear as a COVID-19 face mask. Adam Jenne, of Cape Coral, told FOX Business he wanted to make a point about what he regarded as the silliness of people having to wear masks on planes. He said he has been wearing women's underwear to highlight the absurdity of masks since last summer.
FLORIDA STATE
TheDailyBeast

TheDailyBeast

New York City, NY
12K+
Followers
21K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

A smart, speedy take on the news from around the world.

 https://www.thedailybeast.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy