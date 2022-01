State police arrested a man they said was recorded on a pet camera minutes before a fire destroyed a Hempfield home and injured two firefighters, according to court papers. Randy W. Bryner, 58, of Greensburg, is charged with burglary and criminal trespass. No charges related to the Jan. 2 fire have been filed, though troopers reported that it was believed to have been set intentionally.

GREENSBURG, PA ・ 8 HOURS AGO