Winter storm snags morning commute across region

Some areas south of Boston had nearly a foot of snow as of 9 a.m., according to the National Weather Service.

First of the year snow storm for 2022 hits the Boston area, A snow plow goes down Anderson Street Beacon Hill Boston. David L Ryan/Globe Staff

A winter storm bore down on the region Friday, dropping snow and wreaking havoc on the morning commute with traffic crashes reported on several highways across the state.

The latest snow map released by the National Weather Service around 9 a.m. showed about 8.5 inches of accumulation in Natick, with some areas south of Boston receiving much more – 10 inches in Franklin and 11.5 in Sharon.

As of around 10:30 a.m., the state Department of Transportation said it had over 2,500 pieces of equipment out helping with snow and ice operations all over the state. There was also a speed limit restriction on I-90 from the New York border to I-495 in Westborough.

Despite attempts to make the roads more passable, crashes snagged traffic on various highways and routes. On Route 140 northbound in Freetown, state police responded to a crash that resulted in a fatality when a vehicle went off the road.

Along the Mass. Pike, an MBTA bus reportedly became wedged across the highway.

Officials are advising residents to stay off the roads if possible, given the treacherous conditions.