ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington County, TN

WCSO arrests 2 after stolen car found in South Central community

By Mackenzie Moore
WJHL
WJHL
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SOyjX_0dfWtuUE00

SOUTH CENTRAL, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Washington County, Tennessee Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) arrested two people on multiple charges after a 2007 Honda Accord bearing a Florida license plate was reported stolen.

A release states that deputies responded to the 100 block of Horse Creek Road on Wednesday, Jan. 5 after receiving information that the stolen vehicle had been seen at the location.

SEE ALSO: Human remains found in Washington Co. in 2020 identified as Asheville woman

Officers located the stolen vehicle once at the scene, and further investigation led them to Taylor A. Dykes, 18, of Limestone, who had an outstanding warrant out of Washington County Criminal Court, according to WCSO.

During this time, deputies reportedly found methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia and arrested Dykes on drug and possession of stolen property charges. Her bond was set for $86,000.

Fire at Planned Parenthood Knoxville ruled arson

Deputies also found Jared Shaffer, 22, of Johnson City, at the scene and discovered he had four outstanding warrants. Those warrants were for violation of probation and three failures to appear in sessions court. His bond was set for $9,000.

News Channel 11 has reached out for more details and will update as information is received.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WJHL

THP: Church Hill man killed in crash while evading deputy

CHURCH HILL, Tenn. (WJHL) — Authorities say a man was killed when he crashed into another vehicle while trying to evade a sheriff’s deputy. According to a preliminary crash report from the Tennessee Highway Patrol, the crash happened around 6 p.m. Friday in the 800 block of North Central Avenue in Church Hill. State troopers […]
CHURCH HILL, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Knoxville, TN
County
Washington County, TN
Johnson City, TN
Crime & Safety
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
Washington County, TN
Crime & Safety
State
Tennessee State
City
Limestone, TN
State
Florida State
City
Johnson City, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#South Central#Arson#Stolen Car#Honda#Washington Co#Wcso#News Channel 11
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WJHL

Victims identified in ‘shopping cart killer’ case

FAIRFAX, Va. (WDVM) — Last month, the Fairfax County Police Chief announced that they had a man in custody who they were calling the ‘shopping cart killer.’ Anthony Robinson was charged in connection to the murder of two women and suspected of killing another two women. Two identities have been released by police: 29-year-old Cheyenne […]
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
WJHL

WJHL

14K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

https://www.wjhl.com/ is your trusted source for local news in and around the Tri-Cities region!

 https://www.wjhl.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy