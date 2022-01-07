ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
India cuts growth estimates for 2021/22 amid surging COVID cases

NEW DELHI, Jan 7 (Reuters) - India cut its forecast for economic growth in the year to the end of March to 9.2% on Friday from an earlier outlook of more than 10%, as disruptions due to the Omicron variant of coronavirus hit consumer sentiment and economic activity.

The new forecast for real GDP (INGDPY=ECI) in 2021/22 compares with a contraction of 7.3% in 2020/21 - the fastest expansion among the major economies, the Ministry of Statistics said when releasing its first advance estimates for national income.

The economy has been on the mend after the government lifted mobility curbs in June to curb the coronavirus. But after a surge in Omicron cases this week, many private economists have cut growth estimates to near 9% from over 10% estimates earlier.

Reserve Bank of India had earlier predicted a growth of 9.5%.

Vivek Rathi, director at consultancy Knight Frank India, said the third wave of the virus had impacted the estimates.

"We hope to have a softer landing from the third wave and continue economic momentum without severe disruptions.”

India's daily COVID-19 cases jumped to 117,100 on Friday, a five-fold increase in a week and on course to overtake its previous infection peak as the fast-spreading Omicron variant replaces Delta in cities. read more

Manufacturing is now forecast to grow 12.5% this fiscal year compared with a 7.2% contraction in the previous year. Farm output may grow 3.9%, up from 3.6%.

Three waves of COVID-19 have pounded small businesses, and services like restaurants, tourism, educational institutions and retail, resulting in huge job losses.

The unemployment rate rose to four-month high of 7.9% in December, from 7% in the previous month, and number of those employed fell by 2.9 million from a year ago, data released by Mumbai-based think-tank Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE) showed.

The statistics office will release economic growth data for the October-December quarter on Feb. 28, along with revised full-year growth estimates.

Additional reporting by Chandini Monnappa in BENGALURU; editing by John Stonestreet and Hugh Lawson

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Financial Times

US cuts estimate for Omicron prevalence to just over half of Covid cases

Follow how business and the economy are recovering post-pandemic with our Road to Recovery bulletin. Delivered 3 times a week. US health officials have sharply cut their estimates for how much of the country’s Covid-19 wave has been caused by the Omicron coronavirus variant, underlining the uncertainties about the pandemic response.
U.S. POLITICS
WTGS

US seeing record number of COVID cases amid omicron surge

WASHINGTON (TND) — COVID cases are surging and it’s impacting people across the country. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the number of new cases is up by 59% in the last week. The U.S. on Monday set a single-day record for new cases with...
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

Coronavirus puts brakes on economy as growth in Scotland slows, bank says

Fears of the resurgent coronavirus have put the brakes on the UK’s economic recovery, the Royal Bank of Scotland has said, with Scotland’s private sector growing at the slowest rate in almost a year.While business activity in Scotland increased in December, the rise was the weakest since growth returned 10 months ago, according to the bank’s latest business activity index.Malcom Buchanan, chair of the Scotland Board at the Royal Bank of Scotland, said: “Scotland’s private sector grew at the weakest rate for 10 months as Omicron concerns weighed on client demand and supply issues continued to hinder companies, particularly in...
BUSINESS
AFP

Global growth could slow sharply due to Omicron: World Bank

Global growth will "decelerate markedly" this year, but the Omicron variant of Covid-19 that is spreading rapidly worldwide could make the situation worse and exacerbate labor shortages and supply chain snarls, the World Bank warned Tuesday. That would exacerbate ongoing struggles with labor shortages and global production and transportation snarls that have fueled a wave of price increases.
BUSINESS
The Independent

Outbreaks, bottlenecks expected to slow global growth in '22

The World Bank is downgrading its outlook for the global economy, blaming continuing outbreaks of COVID-19, a reduction in government economic support and ongoing bottlenecks in global supply chains.The 189-country, anti-poverty agency forecasts worldwide economic growth of 4.1% this year, down from the 4.3% growth it was forecasting last June. It's also down from the 5.5% expansion it estimates the global economy tallied in 2021.In its Global Economic Prospects report out Tuesday, the World Bank projects that the U.S. economy will grow 3.7% this year, down from 5.6% in 2021. It expects China the world’s second-biggest economy, to...
BUSINESS
atlantanews.net

India's GDP estimated to grow 9.2 per cent in 2021-22

New Delhi [India], January 7 (ANI): India's Gross Domestic Product (GDP) is estimated to grow by 9.2 per cent in 2021-22 as against a contraction of 7.3 per cent recorded in the previous year, the government data showed on Friday. GDP at Constant Prices (2011-12) in the year 2021-22 is...
ECONOMY
BBC

India Covid: Booster shots start for priority groups as cases surge

India has begun giving booster doses of the Covid-19 vaccine to priority groups amid a surge in infections. Health and frontline workers and people above 60 years old with comorbidities are currently eligible to take the jab. The drive began as India battles a spike in Covid cases fuelled by...
PUBLIC HEALTH
NBC Los Angeles

Rising Inflation in India Could Become a ‘Pain Point' for the Economy

Surging inflation will continue to be a significant pain-point for India's economy as the country grapples with a third wave of Covid-19 infections., according to an economist. Inflation has been a concern for India for over three years now, said Charu Chanana, lead economist, Asia at Continuum Economics, an independent...
BUSINESS
The Independent

India begins booster shots and bans election rallies as Covid cases surge

India has started administering Covid-19 vaccine booster shots to priority groups as infections surge across the country.Termed a “precautionary dose” by Indian prime minister Narendra Modi, the third vaccine shot is currently being given only to healthcare and frontline workers along with those above the age of 60 who have comorbidities.Last week, the government had said the booster dose would be the same one taken by individuals last year.In a tweet, federal health minister Mansukh Mandaviya announced that the booster shots were being rolled out across the country.He added that the Modi government was ready to protect citizens from Covid...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

China shares rise as cooler inflation opens door to policy easing

SHANGHAI, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Chinese shares rose on Wednesday as slower-than-expected December producer inflation made room for more monetary easing in the world's second-largest economy, with new energy vehicle makers advancing on data showing strong sales momentum. ** At the close, the Shanghai Composite index (.SSEC) was up 0.84%...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Indian shares end higher for fourth day ahead of IT earnings

BENGALURU, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Indian shares ended higher for a fourth straight session on Wednesday, with gains across the board ahead of results from major IT firms, while upbeat cues from global markets also lifted sentiment. The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index (.NSEI) closed up 0.87% at 18,212.35 and...
STOCKS
Reuters

Saudi reports highest daily new COVID-19 infections so far

DUBAI, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia has registered its highest daily number of new COVID-19 infections so far, health ministry data showed, breaking through 5,000 cases on Wednesday. Cases in the kingdom, which has the Gulf's largest population at around 35 million, have risen dramatically since the start of...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Associated Press

WHO: COVID-19 cases rose by more than 50%, deaths stable

GENEVA (AP) — The number of new coronavirus infections in the last week jumped by about 55%, although the number of deaths remained stable, the World Health Organization said in its latest pandemic report. In the weekly report issued Tuesday night, the U.N. health agency said there were about...
WORLD
