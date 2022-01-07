ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bonner County, ID

Avalanche Warning issued for Bonner, Boundary, Kootenai, Shoshone by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-01-07 09:20:00 MST Expires: 2022-01-08 08:00:00 MST Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Target Area: Bonner; Boundary; Kootenai; Shoshone The Idaho Panhandle Avalanche Center has issued an Avalanche Warning indicating HIGH avalanche hazard for the...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Moses Lake Area, Upper Columbia Basin, Waterville Plateau by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-11 10:36:00 PST Expires: 2022-01-11 16:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Moses Lake Area; Upper Columbia Basin; Waterville Plateau; Wenatchee Area WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Mixed precipitation. Additional ice accumulations around a light glaze. * WHERE...Grand Coulee, Coulee City, Quincy, Mansfield, Waterville, Cashmere, Badger Mountain Road, Wilbur, Wenatchee, Pangborn Airport, Ephrata, Ritzville, Number 1 Canyon, Chelan, Harrington, Othello, Odessa, Number 2 Canyon, Entiat, Moses Lake, and Creston. * WHEN...Until 4 PM PST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road and sidewalk conditions.
ADAMS COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Kootenai, Cabinet Region by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-11 17:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-01-12 08:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Kootenai, Cabinet Region WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM MST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of up to 2 inches and ice accumulations of around one tenth of an inch. * WHERE...Highway 2 Kalispell to Libby, Highway 37 Eureka to Libby, Highway 56 Bull Lake Road, and Highway 93 Eureka to Whitefish. * WHEN...Until 8 AM MST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be affected.
FLATHEAD COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Northern Panhandle by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-11 14:55:00 MST Expires: 2022-01-12 07:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Northern Panhandle WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM PST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Mixed precipitation. Mainly snow north and wintry mix south. Snow accumulations of 1 to 4 inches in the valleys around Sandpoint, Bonners Ferry, Ione, and Colville. 4 to 7 inches in the mountains. Periods of freezing rain with ice accumulations around a light glaze. * WHERE...Eastport, Sandpoint, Colville, Northport, Bonners Ferry, Orin-Rice Road, Athol, Newport, Flowery Trail Road, Chewelah, Deer Park, Springdale-Hunters Road, Kettle Falls, Schweitzer Mountain Road, and Priest River. * WHEN...Until 6 AM PST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the Tuesday evening commute.
BONNER COUNTY, ID
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Moses Lake Area, Upper Columbia Basin, Waterville Plateau by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-11 04:40:00 PST Expires: 2022-01-11 16:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Moses Lake Area; Upper Columbia Basin; Waterville Plateau; Wenatchee Area WINTRY MIX OF PRECIPITATION TUESDAY INCLUDING FREEZING RAIN .A mix of winter precipitation is expected today for portions of the Columbia Basin, West Plains and Washington Palouse. Precipitation may transition from sleet to freezing rain to rain or snow, however some areas will see several hours of freezing rain or sleet which will impact already cold surfaces and bare roads and sidewalks. Light snow accumulations are expected across far Northeastern WA and North Idaho mainly. In these areas, snow could become moderate to heavy at times Tuesday evening as snow switches to rain. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations up to half an inch and ice accumulations around one tenth of an inch. * WHERE...Grand Coulee, Coulee City, Quincy, Mansfield, Waterville, Cashmere, Badger Mountain Road, Wilbur, Wenatchee, Pangborn Airport, Ephrata, Ritzville, Number 1 Canyon, Chelan, Harrington, Othello, Odessa, Number 2 Canyon, Entiat, Moses Lake, and Creston. * WHEN...Until 4 PM PST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Untreated roads, sidewalks and parking lots will become slick and icy. The hazardous conditions could impact the Tuesday morning commute.
ADAMS COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for McKean, Potter, Tioga by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-10 12:05:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-10 20:45:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: McKean; Potter; Tioga A SNOW SQUALL WILL AFFECT PARTS OF MCKEAN...POTTER...AND TIOGA COUNTIES HAZARDS...A snow squall accompanied by winds of 20 MPH which can rapidly reduce visibility to less than one mile. LOCATION AND MOVEMENT...At 803 PM EST, a snow squall was along a line extending from near Lawrenceville to Harrison Valley to near Coudersport to Westline and moving east at 40 MPH. THIS SQUALL WILL BE NEAR Millerton and Harrison Valley around 810 PM EST. Westfield around 815 PM EST. Gaines around 820 PM EST. Denton Hill State Park, Lyman Run State Park and Smethport around 825 PM EST. Keeneyville and Crosby around 830 PM EST. Wellsboro, Galeton and Betula around 835 PM EST. Travelers on US-6 in northern Pennsylvania should be prepared for rapidly changing conditions as the band of heavy snow moves across the highway. SAFETY INFO Use extra caution if you must travel into or through this squall. Rapid changes in visibility and potentially slick roads may lead to accidents. Conditions can deteriorate rapidly in winter weather situations. Be prepared for snow or ice covered roads. Slow down and allow extra time to reach your destination.
MCKEAN COUNTY, PA
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for East Slopes of the Washington Cascades by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-11 03:43:00 PST Expires: 2022-01-11 12:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Prepare for possible power outages. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1, or by visiting online at https://tripcheck.com for Oregon or https://wsdot.com/travel for Washington. Target Area: East Slopes of the Washington Cascades WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST TODAY BELOW 4000 FEET * WHAT...Freezing rain below 4000 feet. Additional ice accumulations of up to one tenth of an inch. * WHERE...East Slopes of the Washington Cascades. * WHEN...Until noon PST today. * IMPACTS...Difficult travel conditions are possible. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.
KITTITAS COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Northeast Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-11 13:55:00 PST Expires: 2022-01-12 06:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Northeast Mountains WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM PST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Mixed precipitation. Mainly snow north and wintry mix south. Snow accumulations of 1 to 4 inches in the valleys around Sandpoint, Bonners Ferry, Ione, and Colville. 4 to 7 inches in the mountains. Periods of freezing rain with ice accumulations around a light glaze. * WHERE...Eastport, Sandpoint, Colville, Northport, Bonners Ferry, Orin-Rice Road, Athol, Newport, Flowery Trail Road, Chewelah, Deer Park, Springdale-Hunters Road, Kettle Falls, Schweitzer Mountain Road, and Priest River. * WHEN...Until 6 AM PST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the Tuesday evening commute.
PEND OREILLE COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Sussex by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-10 21:56:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-10 23:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Sussex A SNOW SQUALL WILL AFFECT NORTHERN SUSSEX...CARBON AND MONROE COUNTIES At 954 PM EST, a snow squall was located along a line extending from Millrift to near Williamsport. Movement was southeast at 20 mph. You can expect rapid changes in visibility and potentially slick roads may lead to accidents. Conditions can deteriorate rapidly in winter weather situations. Be prepared for snow or ice covered roads. Slow down and allow extra time to reach your destination. Locations impacted include Lehighton, Montague, Mount Pocono, East Stroudsburg, Tobyhanna, Jim Thorpe, Nesquehoning, Weatherly, Sussex, Branchville, High Point, Werry Lake, Pocono Pines, Lake Harmony, Vernon Valley, Skytop, Tannersville, Long Pond, Kresgeville and Sun Valley. This includes the following highways Northeast Extension between mile markers 77 and 97. Interstate 80 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 278 and 309. Interstate 380 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 0 and 12.
SUSSEX COUNTY, NJ
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Niagara, Orleans by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-11 06:38:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-11 07:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Niagara; Orleans WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 7 AM EST THIS MORNING Snow showers will continue this morning with only minor additional accumulations expected.
NIAGARA COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Carbon, Monroe by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-11 01:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-10 23:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Carbon; Monroe A SNOW SQUALL WILL AFFECT NORTHERN SUSSEX...CARBON AND MONROE COUNTIES At 954 PM EST, a snow squall was located along a line extending from Millrift to near Williamsport. Movement was southeast at 20 mph. You can expect rapid changes in visibility and potentially slick roads may lead to accidents. Conditions can deteriorate rapidly in winter weather situations. Be prepared for snow or ice covered roads. Slow down and allow extra time to reach your destination. Locations impacted include Lehighton, Montague, Mount Pocono, East Stroudsburg, Tobyhanna, Jim Thorpe, Nesquehoning, Weatherly, Sussex, Branchville, High Point, Werry Lake, Pocono Pines, Lake Harmony, Vernon Valley, Skytop, Tannersville, Long Pond, Kresgeville and Sun Valley. This includes the following highways Northeast Extension between mile markers 77 and 97. Interstate 80 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 278 and 309. Interstate 380 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 0 and 12.
CARBON COUNTY, PA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Carbon, Lehigh, Monroe, Northampton by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-11 01:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-11 00:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Carbon; Lehigh; Monroe; Northampton A SNOW SQUALL WILL AFFECT PARTS OF MORRIS...SUSSEX...WARREN LEHIGH...CARBON...MONROE AND NORTHAMPTON COUNTIES At 1048 PM EST, a snow squall was located along a line extending from near Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania to near Port Jervis, New York. Movement was southeast at 25 mph. Locations that may be impacted include Newton, Lehighton, Montague, Mount Pocono, Dover, Hopatcong, Lincoln Park, Kinnelon, Northampton, East Stroudsburg, Hackettstown, Tobyhanna, Boonton, Butler, Wharton, Washington, Rockaway, Blairstown, Nazareth and Palmerton. This includes the following highways Northeast Extension between mile markers 62 and 97. Interstate 80 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 278 and 314. Interstate 80 in New Jersey between mile markers 0 and 42, and between mile markers 50 and 51. Interstate 287 in New Jersey between mile markers 43 and 54. Interstate 380 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 0 and 13. Visibilities may drop quickly to less than a quarter of a mile in this squall. Use extra caution if you must travel into or through this snow squall. Rapid changes in visibility and potentially slick roads are possible. Consider delaying travel until the squall passes your location.
CARBON COUNTY, PA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Cameron, Clearfield, Elk, Northern Centre, Northern Clinton by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-10 12:05:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-10 22:15:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Cameron; Clearfield; Elk; Northern Centre; Northern Clinton; Northern Lycoming; Potter; Southern Clinton; Southern Lycoming; Sullivan; Tioga SNOW SQUALL HAZARDS...A snow squall accompanied by winds of 20 MPH which can rapidly reduce visibility to less than a quarter of a mile. LOCATION AND MOVEMENT...At 926 PM EST, a snow squall was along a line extending from near Overton to Brockway and moving southeast at 25 MPH. THIS SQUALL WILL BE NEAR Lincoln Falls around 935 PM EST. Rockton around 1000 PM EST. S.B. Elliot State Park around 1005 PM EST. Curwensville, Ricketts Glen State Park and Jamison City around 1015 PM EST. * For those driving on Interstate 80, this includes areas between the Dubois and Milesburg exits, specifically from mile markers 97 to 151. This includes Interstate 180 from mile markers 14 to 29. SAFETY INFO Use extra caution if you must travel into or through this squall. Rapid changes in visibility and potentially slick roads may lead to accidents. Conditions can deteriorate rapidly in winter weather situations. Be prepared for snow or ice covered roads. Slow down and allow extra time to reach your destination.
CAMERON COUNTY, PA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Anchorage by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-11 03:44:00 AKST Expires: 2022-01-11 09:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Anchorage FREEZING RAIN POSSIBLE FOR THE EARLY MORNING COMMUTE Head`s up along the Glenn Highway and across the Anchorage Bowl. Mixed precipitation has been falling through the overnight hours creating the potential for slick surfaces. Areas of very light freezing rain and sleet will continue for the next few hours before conditions change to snow. While little to no ice accumulation is expected, snow accumulations should generally range between 1-2 inches. Be aware that the snow could fall on surfaces that are already receiving freezing rain, making it potentially more hazardous. Motorists are urged to use caution and slow down when traveling through this area. For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1 or visit 511.alaska.gov.
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Spokane Area, Washington Palouse by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-11 04:40:00 PST Expires: 2022-01-11 13:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Spokane Area; Washington Palouse WINTRY MIX OF PRECIPITATION TUESDAY INCLUDING FREEZING RAIN .A mix of winter precipitation is expected today for portions of the Columbia Basin, West Plains and Washington Palouse. Precipitation may transition from sleet to freezing rain to rain or snow, however some areas will see several hours of freezing rain or sleet which will impact already cold surfaces and bare roads and sidewalks. Light snow accumulations are expected across far Northeastern WA and North Idaho mainly. In these areas, snow could become moderate to heavy at times Tuesday evening as snow switches to rain. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Mixed precipitation. Snow accumulations up to two tenths. Ice accumulations around a light glaze. * WHERE...Rockford, Colfax, Rosalia, Downtown Spokane, Tekoa, Davenport, Cheney, Spokane Valley, La Crosse, Airway Heights, Uniontown, Fairfield, Pullman, and Oakesdale. * WHEN...Until 1 PM PST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Untreated roads, sidewalks and parking lots will become slick and icy. The hazardous conditions could impact the Tuesday morning commute.
FERRY COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Morris, Sussex, Warren by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-10 22:50:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-11 00:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Morris; Sussex; Warren A SNOW SQUALL WILL AFFECT PARTS OF MORRIS...SUSSEX...WARREN LEHIGH...CARBON...MONROE AND NORTHAMPTON COUNTIES At 1048 PM EST, a snow squall was located along a line extending from near Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania to near Port Jervis, New York. Movement was southeast at 25 mph. Locations that may be impacted include Newton, Lehighton, Montague, Mount Pocono, Dover, Hopatcong, Lincoln Park, Kinnelon, Northampton, East Stroudsburg, Hackettstown, Tobyhanna, Boonton, Butler, Wharton, Washington, Rockaway, Blairstown, Nazareth and Palmerton. This includes the following highways Northeast Extension between mile markers 62 and 97. Interstate 80 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 278 and 314. Interstate 80 in New Jersey between mile markers 0 and 42, and between mile markers 50 and 51. Interstate 287 in New Jersey between mile markers 43 and 54. Interstate 380 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 0 and 13. Visibilities may drop quickly to less than a quarter of a mile in this squall. Use extra caution if you must travel into or through this snow squall. Rapid changes in visibility and potentially slick roads are possible. Consider delaying travel until the squall passes your location.
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Columbiana by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-10 21:46:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-11 00:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Columbiana A SNOW BAND WILL AFFECT NORTHEASTERN COLUMBIANA...BEAVER SOUTHWESTERN LAWRENCE...SOUTHERN BUTLER...INDIANA...ALLEGHENY CENTRAL WESTMORELAND AND SOUTHERN ARMSTRONG COUNTIES At 1109 PM EST, a snow band was located along a line extending from 9 miles north of Northern Cambria to near Beaver Falls. Movement was east at 35 mph. Locations impacted include Pittsburgh, Penn Hills, Ross Township, McCandless Township, Monroeville, Cranberry, Moon Township, Greensburg, Indiana, Butler, Franklin Park, and Aliquippa. This includes the following highways Pennsylvania Turnpike between mile markers 1 and 63. Interstate 79 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 62 and 94. Interstate 376 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 31 and 54, near mile marker 57, and between mile markers 70 and 84. Visibilities will drop quickly to less than a quarter of a mile in this band. Conditions can deteriorate rapidly in winter weather situations. Be prepared for snow or ice covered roads. Slow down and allow extra time when traveling.
COLUMBIANA COUNTY, OH

