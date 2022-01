HOLMDEL – Republican Rocco Impreveduto has taken his seat on the Holmdel Township Committee and has begun serving a three-year term on the municipality’s governing body. In the November 2021 election, Impreveduto was elected to his first term as he defeated Democrat Rahul Diddi to win the one available term that was on the ballot. The term will run through Dec. 31, 2024.

