Lions QB Jared Goff 'probable' Week 18 vs. Packers

Lions quarterback Jared Goff Kirthmon F. Dozier / USA TODAY NETWORK

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff hasn't played since Week 15 when he helped his team pull off a shocking upset against the Arizona Cardinals. He missed Week 16 against the Atlanta Falcons while he was on the reserve/COVID-19 list and sat out Week 17 against the Seattle Seahawks due to a knee injury.

It was reported earlier this week that the signal-caller was "hopeful" to play in Sunday's regular-season finale against the Green Bay Packers. Lions head coach Dan Campbell gave an encouraging update on Friday.

In 13 games in his first season in Detroit, Goff has completed 67% of his passes for 3,007 yards, 17 touchdowns and eight interceptions. In Goff's place, Tim Boyle has gone 0-3 in his trio of starts, completing 61-of-94 passes for 526 yards, three touchdowns and six interceptions.

The Lions (2-13-1) and Packers (13-3) are scheduled to play at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.