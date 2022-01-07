ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Lions QB Jared Goff 'probable' Week 18 vs. Packers

By Victor Barbosa
Yardbarker
Yardbarker
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tJBbw_0dfWq2We00
Lions quarterback Jared Goff Kirthmon F. Dozier / USA TODAY NETWORK

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff hasn't played since Week 15 when he helped his team pull off a shocking upset against the Arizona Cardinals. He missed Week 16 against the Atlanta Falcons while he was on the reserve/COVID-19 list and sat out Week 17 against the Seattle Seahawks due to a knee injury.

It was reported earlier this week that the signal-caller was "hopeful" to play in Sunday's regular-season finale against the Green Bay Packers. Lions head coach Dan Campbell gave an encouraging update on Friday.

In 13 games in his first season in Detroit, Goff has completed 67% of his passes for 3,007 yards, 17 touchdowns and eight interceptions. In Goff's place, Tim Boyle has gone 0-3 in his trio of starts, completing 61-of-94 passes for 526 yards, three touchdowns and six interceptions.

The Lions (2-13-1) and Packers (13-3) are scheduled to play at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Read this on the web

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

NFL MVP voter on Aaron Rodgers: ‘The biggest jerk in the league’

Well, we can rule out Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers being a unanimous choice to win his second consecutive NFL MVP. On the field, there’s very little question that Rodgers has been the most valuable player to his team in the NFL. He has the Pack at 13-3 and is putting up another banner regular season.
NFL
Yardbarker

Aaron Rodgers warming to idea of staying in Green Bay?

The question of Aaron Rodgers’ playing future never completely went away, and the Green Bay Packers quarterback is remaining tight-lipped about where he sees himself in 2022. There was an expectation that the 2021 season would be Rodgers’ last in Green Bay after an offseason of controversy that saw...
NFL
Yardbarker

2022 NFC Playoffs betting preview, predictions and future bets

Before the NFL playoffs begin is oftentimes the best time to place your bets for conference winners and a Super Bowl champion. With the pool of 14 teams all alive, odds tend to skew after Wild Card Weekend. In an effort to acquaint ourselves with every team, their playoff path and their future odds, we will walk through each and offer our favorite bets. starting in the NFC.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Burke
Person
Tim Boyle
ClutchPoints

Matt LaFleur explains why David Bakhtiari left Packers game vs. Lions early

The Green Bay Packers took a surprising loss at the hands of the Detroit Lions in Week 18, despite deploying their starters for the first half of the game. While the loss doesn’t carry much of an impact on the Packers, there was some concern regarding the status of David Bakhtiari ahead of the playoff run. Bakhtiari was making his season debut on Sunday after being sidelined with a knee injury for the entire season. The star offensive lineman didn’t play the full game, exiting early despite his lack of reps throughout the season. Fortunately, head coach Matt LaFleur offered an explanation for Bakhtiari’s departure that will calm the nerves of Packers fans, via Rob Demovsky.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Sunday’s Big Packers News

The Green Bay Packers roster is set to get a major boost on Sunday. Green Bay has already locked up the No. 1 overall seed in the NFC, but the Packers plan on playing their starters – at least for a little while – on Sunday against Detroit.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The Arizona Cardinals#The Atlanta Falcons#The Seattle Seahawks#The Green Bay Packers#Chrisburkenfl
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Lions’ Performance On Sunday

Lions head coach Dan Campbell wants his team to go out with a bang, not a whimper. Campbell has been dialing up all sorts of tricks against the Packers and it’s resulted in his team being up by two scores in the second half. Here’s one of the trick...
NFL
FanSided

Packers will avoid Buccaneers, Cowboys in divisional round

We don’t know who the Green Bay Packers will host in the divisional round two weeks from now, but we do know two teams they won’t be playing. With the wild-card round set in the NFC, the Packers will avoid both the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Dallas Cowboys in the divisional round.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
NFL Teams
Atlanta Falcons
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Detroit Lions
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

2021 NFL playoffs: NFC playoff bracket and schedule

The NFL playoffs are almost here. Here’s how the NFC playoff picture looks at the moment and how the game schedule is laid out. Well, Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers officially sit at the top of the NFC heading into the NFL playoffs. They’ll get to start things off with a bye and have a solid home field advantage for as long as they’re in the playoffs. That’s not a bad thing to have, especially with the advantage that comes with playing at Lambeau Field this time of year.
NFL
Yardbarker

Yardbarker

26K+
Followers
31K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Sports news and rumors.

 https://www.yardbarker.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy