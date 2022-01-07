Mike Pompeo loses 90 pounds weight in 6 months, calls it 'Lifetime struggle'

Not everyone is convinced by former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s dramatic weight loss—in this case, fitness experts who spoke to the The Kansas City Star’s editorial board. Several experts poured cold water on the 58-year-old Pompeo’s claim that 30 minutes of daily exercise and healthy eating led him to lose a staggering 90 pounds in six months. “Ninety in six is unbelievable, especially for his age, unless he’s working out for hours every day,” said Kansas City trainer Micah LaCerte. “The numbers just don’t add up. Dude, just be honest. Mike, come on, man.” Al Rose, 65, a New York-based trainer, said the former Kansas congressman was “definitely being untruthful” and such a rapid loss is usually only attainable with surgery, drugs, or extreme measures. LaCerte said that, if Pompeo is on any extreme diets, the truth will come out within a year because they’re most likely unsustainable regimes.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 3 DAYS AGO