ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weight Loss

Mike Pompeo loses 90 pounds weight in 6 months, calls it 'Lifetime struggle'

newyorkcitynews.net
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWashington [US], January 7 (ANI): Former US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has lost 90 pounds weight in over six months and termed it a "lifetime struggle" for him. In an interview with The New York Post, Pompeo said that "It all started on June 14, 2021, when he stepped on...

www.newyorkcitynews.net

Comments / 0

Related
TheDailyBeast

Experts Are VERY Suspicious of Mike Pompeo’s Weight Loss Claim

Not everyone is convinced by former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s dramatic weight loss—in this case, fitness experts who spoke to the The Kansas City Star’s editorial board. Several experts poured cold water on the 58-year-old Pompeo’s claim that 30 minutes of daily exercise and healthy eating led him to lose a staggering 90 pounds in six months. “Ninety in six is unbelievable, especially for his age, unless he’s working out for hours every day,” said Kansas City trainer Micah LaCerte. “The numbers just don’t add up. Dude, just be honest. Mike, come on, man.” Al Rose, 65, a New York-based trainer, said the former Kansas congressman was “definitely being untruthful” and such a rapid loss is usually only attainable with surgery, drugs, or extreme measures. LaCerte said that, if Pompeo is on any extreme diets, the truth will come out within a year because they’re most likely unsustainable regimes.
KANSAS CITY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
Washington State
Radar Online.com

Former Director Of CIA Mike Pompeo Reveals How He Lost 90 Pounds In 6 Months

Former director of the CIA Mike Pompeo lost 90 pounds in only a matter of six months, and now he is spilling his secrets about just how he managed to pull it off. According to The Post, Pompeo – who was the director of the CIA under the Trump Administration – told the outlet in an exclusive interview how he was able to lose so much weight in such a short amount of time. He also revealed he has been hesitant to talk about the endeavor because he's worried he'll end up putting the weight back on.
WEIGHT LOSS
tonyskansascity.com

POMPEO DROPS EPIC POUNDS!!!

A MAGA politico shares a sign of self-care and the story behind his weight loss journey. Even more surprisingly . . . Pompeo is only in his 50s and now, thankfully, will be in the political game for quite a bit longer. Here's part of his story . . .
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Pompeo
The Independent

‘We simply did not win the election for the presidency’: GOP senator says no evidence for Trump claims

A Republican senator who broke publicly with former President Donald Trump amid the latter’s false claims about the 2020 election worked on Sunday to reiterate that the former president lost to Joe Biden fairly.As the nation focused its attention on the one-year anniversary of the attack on the US Capitol, senator Mike Rounds joined ABC’s This Week to dismiss the falsehoods that Mr Trump and his loyalists within the GOP continue to spread about his defeat."We simply did not win the election, as Republicans, for the presidency,” Mr Rounds said on Sunday.He then warned that Mr Trump’s falsehoods only...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cia#Ani#State#The New York Post#Italian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Obesity
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Weight Loss
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
The Independent

FAA stopped west coast airplane departures shortly after North Korea missile test

The FAA reportedly halted all departures at several west coast airports around the same time that North Korea was testing a missile. The departures were halted on Monday evening, according to the FAA. The grounding only lasted for 15 minutes. "Full operations resumed in less than 15 minutes. The FAA regularly takes precautionary measures," the FAA said in a statement. "We are reviewing the process around this ground stop as we do after all such events." The agency said it halted the flights "as a matter of precaution”.The FAA has not confirmed as of Tuesday that the...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
POLITICO

The Jan. 6 panel has debunked a conspiracy theory that popped up even in Congress this week. Ray Epps was no secret government agent.

Epps, the man at the center of the conspiracy, sat for an interview with the panel. What happened: The Jan. 6 select committee has burst a conspiracy theory that began on the pro-Trump fringe that government agencies encouraged the Jan. 6 attack. The baseless theory has made its way into the halls of Congress, amplified even this week by two Republican senators.
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy