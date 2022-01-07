ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fitness

Eat these foods to control your blood pressure naturally

By Knowridge
Knowridge Science Report
Knowridge Science Report
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zqube_0dfWfPot00

Hypertension, or high blood pressure, is the most common preventable risk factor for heart disease.

Medications are commonly used to reduce blood pressure levels. However, lifestyle changes, including changes in diets, can help you lower blood pressure levels to healthy ranges and reduce your risk of heart disease.

Following a nutritious, heart-healthy diet is recommended to all people with high blood pressure, including those on blood-pressure-lowering medications.

In order to control and prevent high blood pressure with diet naturally, you need to use organic foods and spices known to lower blood pressure naturally.

This video will go over top foods and spices and show how to reduce blood pressure naturally without medications. Lower hypertension today naturally and immediately with these remedies.

This is not professional advice, please seek out a professional if you need help.

This video is created for educational purposes and awareness around different topics. Video may or may not be able to go fully in-depth in such a limited time.

If you care about blood pressure, please read studies about diet that could help reduce high blood pressure, diabetes, and resistance training that could safely reduce high blood pressure.

Source: SugarMD

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blood Pressure#Organic Foods
Well+Good

‘I’m a Urologist, and These Are the Foods and Drinks That Make You Pee More Frequently’

There are moments in life—say when you’re pregnant, of a certain age, or just set a goal for yourself to double your water intake—when peeing like, all the time, is inevitable. But even in those stages of life there are things that can be done to mitigate bathroom runs. In fact, no matter your age or gender there are specific foods and drinks that will, if consumed plentifully, make you feel like you have to pee roughly a thousand times a day.
HEALTH
easyhealthoptions.com

Eat this dairy daily to lower blood pressure by almost 7 points

Cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) like heart attack and stroke are the No. 1 cause of death both in the United States and globally. In fact, one person dies from CVD every 36 seconds in the U.S. One of the biggest risk factors for CVDs is hypertension (high blood pressure), a condition...
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Fitness
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diabetes
NewsBreak
Nutrition
NewsBreak
Heart Disease
spring.org.uk

COVID: Higher Levels Of This Vitamin May Reduce Infection Risk

Having this vitamin above recommended levels may reduce the risk of coronavirus infection. Higher than recommended levels of vitamin D — above those previously considered sufficient — could lower the risk for COVID-19 infection. Vitamin D levels of around 30 ng/mL is generally considered the normal range. However,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
shefinds

Experts Agree: This Is The One Ingredient You Should Stop Putting In Your Coffee (It Causes Inflammation!)

Whether catching up with friends or just starting your day, coffee is a touchstone of most people’s everyday lives. Luckily, in its raw form, coffee can have a number of health benefits. However, the added cream, sugars, and syrups can defeat the purpose of any nutritional benefits coffee may have. Some additives may even be an irritant for common health issues, including inflammation. We asked Dr. Mark Iwanicki, ND LAc with New York Center for Innovative Medicine the best way to take your coffee so that you can maximize its benefits and minimize any negative effects.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WTRF

Betty White says avoiding these foods can help with longevity

Betty White turns 100 on January 17, and she has an unusual diet habit, say reports. She doesn’t eat anything green, and she says this has helped her lead a long, healthy life according to reports. White describes herself as an optimist and is grateful for her good health,...
DIETS
spring.org.uk

The Vitamin That Could Halve COVID Risk

More evidence that this vitamin protects people against severe COVID-19 infection, hospitalization, and death. A study on nearly half a million people in the UK found that UVB radiation strongly protects people against COVID-19 hospitalization and death. The sun’s Ultraviolet B (UVB) radiation is the key for the production of...
SCIENCE
spring.org.uk

This Vitamin Reduces Inflammation Caused By COVID

This vitamin reduces inflammation caused by the immune system in response to COVID-19. Inflammation is a necessary response by the immune system to infections or injuries, but if this inflammatory response doesn’t stop in time, it can cause severe damage to cells and tissues. Hyper-inflammation resulting in cytokine storm...
PUBLIC HEALTH
spring.org.uk

The Common Drink That Doubles Weight Loss

A glass or two each day can help to boost weight loss by 100 percent. Drinking milk can help increase weight loss, multiple studies find. A glass or two of milk each day could increase weight loss by 100 percent, one study has found. Milk can double fat loss in...
DIETS
marthastewart.com

Do You Like Grapes? New Research Suggests the Fruit May Reduce Your Risk of Heart Attack

Like vegetables, fruits should be an essential part of your diet. After all, the seed-bearing foods contain important vitamins, nutrients, and fiber that contribute to your overall health. But some fruits are better for you than others, as StudyFinds.org reveals that findings from University of California, Los Angeles, suggest that grapes are especially helpful when it comes to lowering cholesterol and consuming them may reduce your risk of having a heart attack.
NUTRITION
Knowridge Science Report

Knowridge Science Report

107K+
Followers
7K+
Post
51M+
Views
ABOUT

Inspiring science news, discoveries and stories. Science, Tech, Health, Earth, and Space.

 https://knowridge.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy