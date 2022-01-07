ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evansville, IN

Evansville Police Officer Goes Above and Beyond to Help Motorist in the Snow

By Ryan O'Bryan
 4 days ago
The officers of the Evansville Police Department live by a simple, but important, oath, "Protect and Serve" the residents of the city. Normally, it's the "protect" part of that oath that makes headlines, as it should, but on Thursday, one officer was recognized for the service he provided to one resident...

NewsTalk 1280 WGBF

Evansville Business Warns Residents of Scam Using USB Drives Delivered by Mail

Something that appears to be free may end up costing you more than you can imagine. Scammers are a crafty bunch. They'll use a variety of tactics to do whatever they can to access your personal information and either rob you blind, or steal your identity and make your life miserable. Normally, they do this in form of an e-mail, text message, or phone call, but some are taking it a step further and using the U.S. Postal Service as an unknowing accomplice.
EVANSVILLE, IN
NewsTalk 1280 WGBF

EvansvilleWatch May Have Won the 10-Year Challenge with a Hilarious Post on Facebook

I'm going to go out on a limb and say you've likely seen several upon several of your friends participating in the "10-Year Challenge" on Facebook. In case you're unfamiliar with the concept, you basically scour through your photos from 10 years ago, pick one, then post it side-by-side with a current photo of yourself to show how much (or how little, if you're that fortunate) you've changed in the past decade. Some people are using it to show off different hair colors or dramatic weight loss. Others are doing it just for fun and because everyone else is doing it and they want to jump on the bandwagon. Then there are others, like the crew behind EvansvilleWatch, who are using it to make a light-hearted joke and put a smile on everyone's face.
EVANSVILLE, IN
NewsTalk 1280 WGBF

Missouri Dachshund Carried a Mile Away by Owl, Survives

If you don't believe that owls are strong, wait till you hear about what just happened to a Missouri dachshund. Fortunately, this flying dog story has a happy ending. KMOX in St. Louis shared the story of a Union, Missouri family. I first saw this story shared on the Missouri sub-Reddit page. They say that Bruce Hareford saw something fly above his car and then drop something. That something was a lost dachshund named Fiona. Bruce rescued the dog which survived the drop by the owl and eventually connected with the owner, Natalie Pollock, after he shared the dog's information on his Facebook page.
MISSOURI STATE
NewsTalk 1280 WGBF

Evansville Police Asking for Helping Identifying Porch Pirate Suspect

The Evansville Police Department is hoping you can help identify this man who was caught on camera stealing a package from an Evansville home just before Christmas. Online shopping is no doubt a wonderful modern convenience. Unless we need a particular item right away, it's nice to visit the website or open the app of a retail store, search for what you want, buy it, and have it shipped directly to your house within a few days or sooner, saving you from having to fight traffic and crowds at the store itself to get what you want. However, that modern convenience also opens us up to the possibility of being victims of theft as the items we order usually show up during the day while we're at work and not at home to immediately grab it once it's delivered. This is especially true during the holidays when we're more likely to purchase big-ticket items, like televisions, gaming systems, computers, tablets, and phones we intend to give as gifts. All of which are prime targets for porch pirates like the man pictured above.
EVANSVILLE, IN
NewsTalk 1280 WGBF

Register Now for the 2022 Official U.S.C.G. AUX Safe Boating Course in Southern Indiana

With snow on the ground, it's hard to think about warm summer days but here I am already stressing about where to send my kid for summer camp!. One of my favorite things to do in summer is to visit Land Between the Lakes in Western KY. What a fun time we have camping by the water. But one thing I notice is how treacherous the water can be for boaters. We've seen several near-misses and heard of countless tragedies. As a kid, I grew up on Myrtle Beach and we had a boat we'd take into the ocean. Let's just say, I loved my dad but never felt totally safe on our boat among the waves.
EVANSVILLE, IN
NewsTalk 1280 WGBF

How to Check Road Conditions for Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois

Our first blast of winter weather is coming and is bringing with it a little snow and a whole lot of mess. While most schools, as well as some businesses and churches in the Tri-State either close or runn on some sort of delay, chances are you're still expected to be at work on time like any other day. But how do you know what the roads are like so you can adjust your drive time accordingly? If only there were a way. Oh wait, there is.
INDIANA STATE
NewsTalk 1280 WGBF

The Queen of England Just Sent THIS Message To An Ohio Girl

It's not every day commoners like ourselves get interactions from one of the most well known families in the world, but one little girl from Ohio who dressed as the Queen for Halloween received a very special Christmas gift. Queen Elizabeth's lady-in-waiting, the Hon. Mary Morrison reached out through a royal letter on behalf of the Queen, after 1-year-old Jalayne Sutherland's mom, Katelyn, sent photos of the costume to the palace back in October. The letter read:
OHIO STATE
NewsTalk 1280 WGBF

Indiana Fun Fact – Engineers Rotated a Building 90-Degrees While Employees Worked Inside in 1930

With today's modern technology it seems that anything is possible if the right people put their minds to it. Back in October of 2020, engineers in China moved an 85-year-old, five-story, 7,600-ton school building by creating "robot feet" that literally allowed the building to "walk" itself to the opposite side of the block it had sat on since 1935 over the course of 18 days. Pretty impressive if you ask me. But, what's more impressive is when engineers in Indianapolis rotated an even larger building in 1930, before the conveniences of modern technology, and managed to do it while employees continued to work inside day in and day out.
INDIANA STATE
Comments / 0

