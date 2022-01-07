ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Pivoting’: Meet the Women of Fox’s Comedy About Sisterhood & Grief

By Damian Holbrook, TV Insider
Three Long Island besties are making major life changes after cancer takes their friend Coleen in this irreverent comedy, Pivoting, that explores sisterhood, grief, and the power of hitting the reset button. Exec producer Liz Astrof introduces...

Wide Open Country

'Goldbergs' Star Hayley Orrantia on Her Country Music Career, Challenging Herself + New Film 'Christmas is Cancelled'

Hayley Orrantia is a woman of many trades; she's a singer, actress, interior decorator, and writer. Since 2013, she's been telling the story of Erica Golberg in The Goldbergs, which premiered in 2013. The show follows a hilarious and quirky suburban family in Jenkintown, Pennsylvania in the 1980s and also stars Jeff Garlin, G George Segal, and Wendi Mclendon-Covey. The show is currently in production for its ninth season.
MUSIC
Popculture

'SNL' Loses Major Talent Ahead of 2022 Episodes

Saturday Night Live will not be the same in 2022. The variety show just lost one of its head writers, Anna Drezen last month. Drezen has a new show premiering on Freeform, and she announced on Instagram that she will not be returning to SNL in the weeks to come.
TV & VIDEOS
TVOvermind

The 10 Best Movies About Grief

Since death is the only thing in life that is guaranteed, grief is something that everyone can relate to. That said, it’s easy to see why movies about grief have gotten so much attention in Hollywood. Not only do these films entertain us, but they also tap into a feeling that many people are scared to confront. While watching movies about grief can be difficult, it can also be a freeing experience for anyone who knows the pain of dealing with a great loss. Movies about grief are also special because they can be made for any genre. Whether you want to cry until you laugh or laugh until you cry, these movies will do the trick. Keep reading to see our list of the 10 best movies about grief.
MOVIES
fangirlish.com

‘Pivoting’ On Fox Preview

Do you ever think about your life and wonder what you did to get to the spot that you are and if it is where you are supposed to be? I do. It’s one of those things that I think about all the time – do I stay where I am? Or do I need to pivot?
TV SERIES
Cinema Blend

Starz’s Party Down Revival: 7 Quick Things We Know About The Comedy Series

It has been more than a decade since we last caught up with pink-bowtie-wearing actors-turned-caterers in the cult comedy Starz series Party Down. No one would hold anything against you if you were under the impression that the June 2010 Season 2 finale would have been the last we saw of Adam Scott, Ken Marino, and the rest of the Party Down cast together, but after a very long stretch of time, the wise-cracking sextet is back.
TV SERIES
WSVN-TV

Check out Fox’s new show ‘Pivoting’ this Sunday

Bad decisions can lead to great times. In Fox’s “Pivoting” three women are determined to live their best lives. No matter how much trouble it gets them into. Sometimes you just gotta switch things up a little. Or even a lot!. And on the new Fox comedy...
TV SERIES
SFGate

ABC’s ‘Women of the Movement’ Takes on the Emmett Till Case, and a Black Mother’s Grief That Remains Too Familiar: TV Review

The further history gets from us, the easier it becomes to dismiss it as some far-flung past when, in fact, it remains all too relevant to our present. “Women of the Movement,” premiering Jan. 6 on ABC, directly aims to rectify that, putting a sharp focus on a story that, for too many, keeps fading into distant memory. Developed as an anthology series to highlight a different piece of American history every season, “Women of the Movement” first follows Mamie Till-Mobley, whose 14 year-old son Emmett became a national flashpoint upon his brutal murder in 1955. After his death, Till-Mobley became a prominent civil rights figure in her own right both by terrible accident and grim design. The image of a grieving Black mother put a powerful face to a type of crime that had gone unremarked upon for decades — and yet, it’s impossible to watch “Women of the Movement” and not think of the Black mothers who continue to be in this position, over and over again to no avail, to this day and inevitably beyond.
TV SERIES
kion546.com

Jim Gaffigan’s new comedy special gets real about pandemic life at home in a family of 7: ‘a round robin of people losing their mind’

Jim Gaffigan is driving for the first time in 30 years. He’s also bought a home in the country and has started gardening. Indeed, the pandemic has changed us all. Gaffingan, his wife Jeannie and their five children, Marre, Jack, Katie, Michael and Patrick, spent the spring of 2020 in the early months of the pandemic in New York City, but in June found it to be overwhelming, so they moved upstate, and bought a house so they could have more room.
HOME & GARDEN
Laredo Morning Times

Fox’s New Sitcom ‘Pivoting’ Comes at a Particularly Timely Moment: TV Review

COVID-19 doesn’t seem to exist in the world of “Pivoting,” but it doesn’t have to for the show’s premise to ring true to life as we now know it. While the idea of seizing the day is nothing new, reevaluating your life and direction in light of a loved one’s death is, to say the least, a pretty relatable concept right now. For creator Liz Astrof to tackle that scenario, not to mention through a comedic lens, is a sharp and timely idea for a series, even if it’s not entirely clear what that series could look like further down the line.
TV SERIES
channelguidemag.com

Three Friends Hit the Reset Button on Their Lives in FOX’s Comedy ‘Pivoting’

Pivoting showrunner Liz Astrof had a profound moment at age 40 when her childhood friend died of cancer. “At the funeral, I was struck by the realization that not only am I mortal, I am also not 22 anymore! I don’t have my whole life ahead of me!” Astrof says. “Is this where I dreamed I’d be at … 40? Am I happy? Is anyone happy? What is happy? And is it too late to do it all differently? To press the ‘reset’ button?”
TV SERIES
Fox News

FOX's 'Pivoting' stars on comedy, BFFs, life pivots

TV SERIES
First Showing

Watch: Excellent Short 'Are You Still There?' About Dealing with Grief

"Do you know how many times I jump started the car?" This excellent short film made by filmmaking duo Rayka Zehtabchi & Sam A. Davis is worth your time to watch. It screened at the 2021 SXSW Film Festival and Seattle Film Festival last year, and is available thanks to Short of the Week. Are You Still There? is about a young Iranian-American woman stuck parked in a parking lot with a dead battery. It's about much more than just that, dealing with grief and the journey of processing it. "Safa's been through a lot. Now her car battery's dead in a strip mall parking lot." It's best to let you experience and pick up on everything as the film plays out. It runs only 14 minutes and every single minute is valuable. Starring Safa Tarifi as Safa, and Rima Haddad as Roya. It's shot in Los Angeles on a hot summer day. Made by super talented filmmakers.
MOVIES
Washington Post

What to watch this weekend: ‘Pivoting’ on Fox

48 Hours (CBS at 10) A former candidate for governor of Idaho is accused of kidnapping a preteen girl. Like Mother, Like Daughter? (Discovery Plus) OWN presents a look at six mother and daughter pairs addressing their relationships. Unfinished Business (HGTV at 9) Home renovation coach Tom Reber helps homeowners who have...
TV SERIES
Variety

Jo Koy Comedy Series ‘Josep’ Ordered to Pilot at ABC

Jo Koy has landed a pilot order at ABC for the single-cam comedy “Josep.” The project was first announced as being in development at the broadcaster in May 2021. The show follows a recently divorced Filipino American nurse (Koy) attempting to navigate dating, fatherhood and a very Filipino mother who loves to “help.” Steve Joe is the writer and executive producer on the pilot. Koy will executive produce in addition to starring. Kourtney Kang will also executive produce along with The Detective Agency’s Jake Kasdan and Melvin Mar, Joe Meloche, and Imminent Collision’s Randall Park, Michael Golamco and Hieu Ho. 20th Television...
TV SERIES
IndieWire

‘The Other Two’ Finds Comedy Truth Inside Its Hollywood Mayhem

[This post originally appeared as part of Recommendation Machine, IndieWire’s daily TV picks feature.] Where to Watch ‘The Other Two’: HBO Max It’s telling that Pat Dubek (another unsurprisingly great performance from Molly Shannon) is the hardest-working woman in the industry, but not because she feeds off attention or wants to climb the fame ladder. It’s because she feels bad saying “no.” In a Season 2 filled with perfectly calibrated digs aimed at all corners of the entertainment business, “The Other Two” proved that it also had room to deal with some real emotion underneath. Few other comedies on TV can swing between...
TV SERIES
tvseriesfinale.com

Pivoting: Season Two? Has the FOX Comedy Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

Airing on the FOX television network, the Pivoting TV show stars Eliza Coupe, Ginnifer Goodwin, Maggie Q, Tommy Dewey, JT Neal, and Marcello Reyes. Set in a small, middle-class Long Island town, the story follows three women who’ve been best friends since childhood. They’re coping with the death of the fourth member of their group. When faced with the reality that life is short, these three ladies decide to pivot. Amy (Coupe) is the fearless producer of a local cooking show who decides to become a better parent to her kids and spouse to her husband (Dewey). Jodie (Goodwin) is a stay-at-home mom of three in a loveless marriage who decides to get in shape with her hot 27-year-old trainer (Neal). Meanwhile, Sarah (Q) is a stressed and recently divorced doctor who wants to simplify her life so she begins working as a grocery store employee. For all three of these women, the untimely and heartbreaking death of their friend serves as the wake-up call they didn’t know they needed.
TV SERIES
Deadline

Mia Sinclair Jenness Boards ‘The Storied Life of A.J. Fikry’; Rom-Com ‘The Other Zoey’ Adds Mallori Johnson, Maggie Thurmon, Amalia Yoo & More

EXCLUSIVE: Mia Sinclair Jenness (Arcane) will star alongside Kunal Nayyar, Lucy Hale, Christina Hendricks, David Arquette and Scott Foley in The Storied Life of A.J. Fikry, an adaptation of Gabrielle Zevin’s New York Times bestselling novel, which is currently in production in Cape Cod. The film directed by Hans Canosa follows the titular A.J. Fikry (Nayyar), whose life is not at all what he expected it to be. His wife has died, his bookstore is experiencing the worst sales in its history, and now his prized possession, a rare edition of Poe poems, has been stolen. Over time, he has given up on people,...
MOVIES
TVLine

ABC Boss Addresses Oscars Host Plan, Status of Primetime All My Children, Grey's, Millionaire and Live Sitcoms

The Academy Awards airing on ABC in March will have a host — for the first time in four years. Appearing at the Television Critics Association virtual winter press tour on Tuesday, Craig Erwich, president of ABC Entertainment and Hulu Originals, affirmed that filmdom’s biggest night will have a host this year, though he had no details to share at this time — including whether ABC’s late-night star, Jimmy Kimmel, might make a return as emcee. Other topics addressed, even if vaguely, by Erwich during the TCA press conference: * Declaring Grey’s Anatomy to be “still at the top of its game...
TV & VIDEOS
