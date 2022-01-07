More Evidence That State Lotteries Didn't Boost Vaccination Rates

Mass Covid testing and vaccination should be ended for all but the most vulnerable after the booster campaign has been completed, the former chairman of Britain’s vaccine taskforce has said.Dr Clive Dix has called for an overhaul of the current Government strategy in the coming months, claiming the impact of cellular immunity on fighting the virus may have been downplayed.Covid should instead be treated like flu or a heavy cold among younger people who have been fully jabbed, the former vaccines tsar said.Speaking to C4 News, Dr Dix claimed that mass vaccination has outlasted its main purpose, which he said...

WORLD ・ 2 DAYS AGO