Economy

Baytown Intermodal Center

By Reich Brothers Holdings, LLC
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Reich Brothers Announces purchase of 1,222,029 square foot rail-served industrial campus in Baytown, TX adjacent to the Port of Houston. NEW YORK and LOS ANGELES, Jan. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Reich...

BAYTOWN, TX
The Press

Reich Brothers Announces purchase of 1,222,029 square foot rail-served industrial campus in Baytown, TX adjacent to the Port of Houston

NEW YORK and LOS ANGELES, Jan. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Reich Brothers is pleased to announce the acquisition of the former 1,222,029 square foot DHL Intermodal Campus in Baytown, TX. The port-adjacent campus is well located in the Cedar Port Industrial Park, the nation's largest rail and barge-served industrial park, with easy access to I-10. The campus consists of four separate buildings spanning 200,000- 400,000 square feet on 67 acres, with 6 acres attributed to paved container storage. The site offers dual rail service to the BNSF and Union Pacific rail lines along with an on-site rail capacity of up to 350 rail cars. The site is in the same business park and in close proximity to corporate neighbors such as Home Depot, Walmart, and Ikea.
#Rail Cars#Rail Service#Port Of Houston#Baytown Intermodal Center#Reich Brothers#Union Pacific#Home Depot
